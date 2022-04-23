This World Traveler Bundle Includes Rosetta Stone, Matt's Flights and More for $169

StackSocial

If wanderlust is calling you, this might be the time to embark on your next big adventure. StackSocial has a bundle for apsiring world travelers that will help get you where you want to be for less. With the , you'll get lifetime access to Rosetta Stone and The Complete 2021 Travel Hacker bundle, as well as a three year premium subscription to Matt's Flights for just $169 when you use promo code TRAVEL20 at checkout. The whole package costs less than the regular price of the Rosetta Stone alone, making this offer a solid deal that can get you traveling more for less. This sale runs now through April 28.

Chosen as one of CNET's favorite language learning apps, Rosetta Stone teaches you to read, write and speak a new language in an immersive way. And because you have lifetime access, you can learn up to 24 different languages -- just make sure you tackle them one at a time. Matt's Flight Premium allows you to save up to 90% off domestic and international flights. Just set your airport preferences and then Matt's will look out for deals and email you so you can book at a fraction of the cost. The Travel Hacker Bundle includes 13 hours of content on finding cheap flights, taking great travel photos, learning new languages, moving abroad and more.

