This new iOS 15 FaceTime feature fixes a super annoying problem

Grid view is finally coming to Apple's FaceTime app in iOS 15. Sometimes the smallest changes make the biggest difference.

Instead of this confusing current layout, in iOS 15 you'll be able to see all of your FaceTime call participants at once in a grid view. 

 Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET
This story is part of WWDC 2021. All the latest coverage from Apple's annual developers conference.

Apple's latest operating system iOS 15 will arrive on Monday, with a number of new features specifically for the tech giant's popular video chat platform, FaceTime. (Here's how to download iOS 15 when it launches.) Along with portrait modespatial audio and the ability to schedule calls in advance, and invite those with Android and Windows devices to join FaceTime calls from their browsers, Apple also finally added a grid view. 

It's simple, but it fixes an irritating FaceTime feature where people on the call appeared as random-sized tiles, which could make it hard to tell who was speaking. Now, you can choose to view others on the call in a neat grid of similarly sized squares -- making FaceTime appear a bit more like Zoom. 

When you do download iOS 15, here's how to enable grid view on your FaceTime calls, as we found in the developer beta. 

How to turn on grid view on FaceTime

1. Start or join a FaceTime call. 

2. Tap the call toolbar at the top of the screen to expand it. (This is the same for both the iPhone version and the browser version on Android or Windows.)

3. Tap the Grid Layout button on the right. If it's on, it will turn solid white. 

That should move everyone into a nice grid view, and highlight the current speaker. 

