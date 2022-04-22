This Google Chrome Trick Organizes All Those Open Tabs

Jason Pepper/CNET

If you're looking for a way to clean up your many, many open browser tabs, Google has a helpful grouping feature in its set of Chrome tools. The feature, called tab groups, lets you group open websites together with one click, and label them with a custom name and color. You can even move and reorder the groups to your liking.

Google introduced the feature in 2020, but similar functionality has existed for years in other browsers like Vivaldi and Opera, and through browser extensions like OneTab.

Tab groups will be especially helpful when you're working on a bunch of different projects at the same time, tracking task progress, or looking through several shopping and review sites.

Google

Customize your tab group however you like, using words or emoji for the tab group's name. The best part might be that groups are saved when you close and reopen Chrome, removing the step of digging through your browser history to find the website you're looking for.

The tab groups feature is available for the Chrome browser on desktops that run on Chrome OS, Windows, Mac and Linux.

Here's how to create group tabs in Chrome:

1. When you have a tab open, right click on it and click Add tab to new group.

2. Select the name and color of your tab group.

3. When you open new tabs, right click on them, and click Add to group, and select the group you'd like to add them to. The tabs in that group will be underlined with the color you chose.

4. After that, move them around within each group as you like.

Chrome is the most popular browser in the world, and the tabs feature had been in testing for several months prior to its release.

For more Chrome tips, check out how to turn on Chrome's dark mode, toolbar playback controls and learn about its "privacy sandbox."