This Discounted App Makes Using Your AirPods on a Mac More Enjoyable

AirBuddy

Ready for a better Mac experience? AirBuddy is here to help. Enjoy the privacy of hearing what you want to hear from your computer without broadcasting it to the world around you. This app will connect with your AirPods when you open your case near your Mac, allowing you to hear your Mac's audio through your AirPods instantly. It's just like the convenience you're use to with an iPhone or iPad. You can now through March 2. You'll need to use the coupon code AIR25 during checkout.

AirBuddy works with any AirPods or Beats headset. The app will provide you with an overview of all your nearby devices, and it allows you to see your battery usage stats as well. With AirBuddy, your audio will connect when you open your case near your Mac, and you'll no longer have to open up your System Preferences or the Bluetooth menu to change the listening mode, microphone input or output volume. If you're looking for a simple answer for connecting your Apple headset to your Mac, with the ability to customize your preferences, AirBuddy is worth the investment.