'The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story': When and Where to Stream the Short Film

As we await the release of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, fans can see Miles Morales in another offshoot: The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story. After debuting on the festival circuit in 2023, the animated short film will be available to stream for free on Wednesday, March 27.

The short was created in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation, the Kevin Love Fund (KLF) and Sony Pictures Imageworks. It's roughly seven minutes long and you can watch it on Sony Pictures Animation's YouTube channel beginning at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on Wednesday.

Viewers will see Miles navigate through some mental health challenges, and the movie's theme seeks to aid the audience -- especially younger fans -- see the value in talking about mental health. According to Sony's press release, the story will show how "Miles Morales struggles to balance his responsibilities as a teenager, friend and student while acting as Brooklyn's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. After a particularly challenging day living with these pressures, Miles experiences a panic attack that forces him to confront the manifestations of his anxiety and learn that reaching out for help can be just as brave an act as protecting his city from evil."

The short was directed by Jarelle Dampier and written by Khaila Amazan. Developed under the banner of Sony's LENS (Leading and Empowering New Storytellers) program, the film will be part of the Kevin Love Fund's emotional health curriculum for students in middle school on up to college.