The Ryder Cup 2023: TV Schedule Today, How to Watch, Stream All the Golf From Anywhere
Can Team US win on European turf for the first time in 30 years?
The purpose-built Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome hosts golf's biggest tournament this weekend, as Team Europe takes on Team USA in the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Team Europe captain Luke Donald will be hoping his side can maintain a record that has seen them undefeated on home turf for 30 years.
Looking to end their hoodoo away from home, the Americans will be looking to defend the title they won in convincing style at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin back in 2021, where they cruised to a record 19-9 win.
Skippered by Zach Johnson, Team USA boasts a 12-man line-up that includes Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth. While the European side is shorn of a number of experienced mainstays thanks to their involvement in the controversial breakaway LIV tour, the hosts are still able to call upon big names such as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose and Shane Lowry.
Keep reading to find out the best live TV streaming services to use to watch each day of the tournament live wherever you are in the world.
What is the US TV schedule for the Ryder Cup 2023?
Linear TV coverage of the Ryder Cup in the US is split between NBC and USA Network. That means coverage will also be available to watch online via streaming service Peacock.
Live coverage will also be available via the official Ryder Cup website and app.
Here's the full TV schedule (all times ET):
Friday, Sept. 29:
Session 1 (foursomes): 1:35 a.m.
Session 2 (four-ball): 6:25 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 1:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on USA Network.
Livestream online: 1:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Peacock and RyderCup.com.
Saturday, Sept. 31:
Session 1 (foursomes): 1:35 a.m.
Session 2 (four-ball): 6:25 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 1:30-3 a.m. on USA Network then 3 a.m. to 12 p.m. on NBC.
Livestream online: 1:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Peacock and RyderCup.com.
Sunday, Oct. 1:
Singles: 5:35 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on NBC.
Live stream online: 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Peacock and RyderCup.com.
How to watch the Ryder Cup 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch the Ryder Cup -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the tournament. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 a month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Livestream the Ryder Cup 2023 in the US
Linear TV coverage in the US is on NBC and USA Network, while streaming service Peacock also boasts the same comprehensive coverage of the entire tournament.
Peacock offers two Premium plans. The ad-supported Premium plan costs $6 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $12 a month. You can use either Premium plan to watch the Ryder Cup.
Livestream the Ryder Cup in the UK
Golf fans in the UK can watch the 2023 Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports. The tournament will be broadcast on its Sky Sports Golf and Main Event channels with coverage beginning at 6 a.m. BST on each day. It's also worth noting that free-to-air BBC1 will also be showing nightly highlights across all three days of the tournament, which will be available to stream via BBC iPlayer.
Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the Ryder Cup on Sky Sports Golf, with extensive coverage of each day's play. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Sky Go app. Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12 (perhaps just for the final round), or sign up to a monthly plan from £35 a month to watch all four days of the tournament.
Livestream the Ryder Cup in Canada
Live coverage of the 2023 Ryder will be available in Canada via TSN1, which will be showing action from Saturday and Sunday's play. Coverage starts at 3 a.m. ET, 12 a.m. PT and runs until 12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT on Saturday. Sunday's play will meanwhile be shown on TSN5 and will run from 5:30 a.m. ET, 2:30 a.m. PT through to 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m PT.
Cord cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus.
TSN Plus is a new direct streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of the FIFA Women's World Cup, NFL games, F1, Nascar and Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year.
Livestream the Ryder Cup in Australia
The Ryder Cup can be watched Down Under on Fox Sports via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up for streaming service Kayo Sports. Coverage tees off at 3.30 p.m. AEST for each day of the tournament.
A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.
The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts.
Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial.
Quick tips for streaming the Ryder Cup using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming the Ryder Cup may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble getting the tournament after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.
Services and Software Guides
VPN
Cybersecurity
Streaming Services
Web Hosting & Websites
Other Services & Software