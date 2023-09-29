The Ryder Cup 2023: TV Schedule Today, How to Watch, Stream All the Golf From Anywhere

The purpose-built Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome hosts golf's biggest tournament this weekend, as Team Europe takes on Team USA in the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Team Europe captain Luke Donald will be hoping his side can maintain a record that has seen them undefeated on home turf for 30 years.

Looking to end their hoodoo away from home, the Americans will be looking to defend the title they won in convincing style at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin back in 2021, where they cruised to a record 19-9 win.

Skippered by Zach Johnson, Team USA boasts a 12-man line-up that includes Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth. While the European side is shorn of a number of experienced mainstays thanks to their involvement in the controversial breakaway LIV tour, the hosts are still able to call upon big names such as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose and Shane Lowry.

What is the US TV schedule for the Ryder Cup 2023? Linear TV coverage of the Ryder Cup in the US is split between NBC and USA Network. That means coverage will also be available to watch online via streaming service Peacock. Live coverage will also be available via the official Ryder Cup website and app. Here's the full TV schedule (all times ET): Friday, Sept. 29:

Session 1 (foursomes): 1:35 a.m.

Session 2 (four-ball): 6:25 a.m. Live TV coverage: 1:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on USA Network.

Livestream online: 1:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Peacock and RyderCup.com. Saturday, Sept. 31:

Session 1 (foursomes): 1:35 a.m.

Session 2 (four-ball): 6:25 a.m. Live TV coverage: 1:30-3 a.m. on USA Network then 3 a.m. to 12 p.m. on NBC.

Livestream online: 1:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Peacock and RyderCup.com. Sunday, Oct. 1:

Singles: 5:35 a.m. Live TV coverage: 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on NBC.

Live stream online: 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Peacock and RyderCup.com.

How to watch the Ryder Cup 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch the Ryder Cup -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the tournament. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this. Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Livestream the Ryder Cup 2023 in the US

Linear TV coverage in the US is on NBC and USA Network, while streaming service Peacock also boasts the same comprehensive coverage of the entire tournament.

Livestream the Ryder Cup in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the 2023 Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports. The tournament will be broadcast on its Sky Sports Golf and Main Event channels with coverage beginning at 6 a.m. BST on each day. It's also worth noting that free-to-air BBC1 will also be showing nightly highlights across all three days of the tournament, which will be available to stream via BBC iPlayer.

Now Watch the Ryder Cup in the UK for £35 Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the Ryder Cup on Sky Sports Golf, with extensive coverage of each day's play. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Sky Go app. Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12 (perhaps just for the final round), or sign up to a monthly plan from £35 a month to watch all four days of the tournament. See at Now

Livestream the Ryder Cup in Canada

Live coverage of the 2023 Ryder will be available in Canada via TSN1, which will be showing action from Saturday and Sunday's play. Coverage starts at 3 a.m. ET, 12 a.m. PT and runs until 12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT on Saturday. Sunday's play will meanwhile be shown on TSN5 and will run from 5:30 a.m. ET, 2:30 a.m. PT through to 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m PT.

Cord cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus.

TSN Plus Watch the Ryder Cup 2023 in Canada for CA$20 a month TSN Plus is a new direct streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of the FIFA Women's World Cup, NFL games, F1, Nascar and Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year. See at TSN

Livestream the Ryder Cup in Australia



The Ryder Cup can be watched Down Under on Fox Sports via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up for streaming service Kayo Sports. Coverage tees off at 3.30 p.m. AEST for each day of the tournament.

Kayo Sports Watch the Ryder Cup in Australia for AU$35 A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial. See at Kayo Sports

