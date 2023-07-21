The Open Championship 2023: TV Schedule Today, How to Watch, Stream All the Golf From Anywhere

It's the final major of the season as the world's best golfers descend on the Royal Liverpool course in northwest England for the 151st Open Championship.

Defending champion Cam Smith will be aiming to cling on to the iconic Claret Jug trophy from the likes of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, P.G.A. Championship winner Brooks Koepka and US Open champ Wyndham Clark.

Rory McIlroy will have high hopes of ending his nine-year wait for another major title as he heads to Hoylake on a high, following his triumph at last weekend's Scottish Open.

The 2023 British Open runs from Thursday to Sunday. Keep reading to find out the best live TV streaming services to use to watch each day of the tournament live wherever you are in the world.

Rory McIlroy has experience of glory at Royal Liverpool, having won the British Open back in 2014 when the tournament was last held in Hoylake. Warren Little/Getty Images

What is the US TV schedule for the British Open? Linear TV coverage of the British Open in the US is split between NBC and USA Network. Streaming service Peacock boasts the most comprehensive live coverage of the tournament, however. Here's the full TV schedule (all times ET): Thursday and Friday Peacock (1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.); USA Network (4 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Saturday USA Network (5 a.m. to 7 a.m.); Peacock and NBC (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.) Sunday USA Network (4 a.m. to 7 a.m.); Peacock and NBC (7 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

How to watch the British Open online from anywhere using a VPN If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch the British Open -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the tournament. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this. Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Livestream the British Open in the US

As mentioned above, linear TV coverage in the US is split between NBC and USA Network, while streaming service Peacock boasts comprehensive coverage of the entire tournament, with exclusive early round action, featured groups and featured hole coverage.

Four of the major live TV streaming services offer NBC and USA Network. The catch is that not every service carries every local network affiliate, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries NBC in your area.

Livestream the British Open in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports. The tournament will be broadcast on its Sky Sports Golf channel. Coverage begins at 6:30 a.m. BST for Rounds 1 and 2, 12 p.m. for Round 3, and 11 a.m. for Round 4.

Now Watch the British Open in the UK for £35 Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the British Open on Sky Sports Golf, with extensive coverage of each day's play. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Sky Go app. Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12 (perhaps just for the final round), or sign up to a monthly plan from £35 per month to watch all four days of the tournament. See at Now

Livestream the British Open in Australia



The Open can be watched Down Under on Fox Sports via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up for streaming service Kayo Sports. Coverage kicks off at 3:30 p.m. AEST for Rounds 1 and 2, 7 p.m. for Round 3, and 6 p.m. for Round 4.

Kayo Sports Watch the British Open in Australia for AU$35 A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial. See at Kayo Sports

Stream the Open Championship 2023 in Canada



Comprehensive live coverage of the 2023 British Open will be available in Canada via TSN. Cord cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus. Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. PT for Rounds 1 and 2, and at 7 a.m. ET or 4 a.m. PT for Rounds 3 and 4.

TSN Plus Watch The Open Championship 2023 for CA$20 a month TSN Plus is a new direct streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of the FIFA Women's World Cup, NFL games, F1, Nascar and Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year. See at TSN

Quick tips for streaming the British Open using a VPN

