'The Idol': Release Date and How to Watch From Anywhere

Having already created plenty of column inches surrounding its explicit sex scenes, a reportedly troubled production and a critical panning following its premiere at Cannes, it's now time for viewers to make their own minds up about The Idol, as the music-industry drama finally hits TV screens.

Helmed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, the show is pitched as a dark satire on fame and celebrity culture, aiming to pull back the curtain on the darker side of the LA music business.

The drama follows Jocelyn (played by Lily-Rose Depp), a rising music star who suffers a nervous breakdown. Determined to regain her pop crown, she falls under the spell of Tedros (Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario who also happens to be the leader of a cult.

Release dates for The Idol

The Idol premiere airs in the US on HBO on Sunday, June 4, at 9 p.m. ET and PT. It'll also be available to stream on Max (no longer HBO Max) at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT. The remaining hour-long installments of the six-episode series will be released on a weekly basis at the same time on Sundays.

How to watch The Idol from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

How to watch The Idol around the world

Tips for streaming The Idol using a VPN