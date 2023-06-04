X
'The Idol': Release Date and How to Watch From Anywhere

Starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd, the most notorious show of the summer finally hits TV screens.

Kevin Lynch Contributor
Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist. The author of Steve Jobs: A Biographic Portrait, Kevin is a regular feature writer for a number of tech sites and the former Technology Editor for the Daily Mirror. He has also served as editor of GuinnessWorldRecords.com and has been a member of the judging panel for the BAFTA British Academy Video Game Awards.
Kevin Lynch
4 min read
Having already created plenty of column inches surrounding its explicit sex scenes, a reportedly troubled production and a critical panning following its premiere at Cannes, it's now time for viewers to make their own minds up about The Idol, as the music-industry drama finally hits TV screens.

Helmed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, the show is pitched as a dark satire on fame and celebrity culture, aiming to pull back the curtain on the darker side of the LA music business. 

The drama follows Jocelyn (played by Lily-Rose Depp), a rising music star who suffers a nervous breakdown. Determined to regain her pop crown, she falls under the spell of Tedros (Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye), a nightclub impresario who also happens to be the leader of a cult.

Here's how you can tune into The Idol. Plus, learn how a virtual private network can come in handy while you stream.

A still of Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd from the TV show The Idol.
HBO

Release dates for The Idol

The Idol premiere airs in the US on HBO on Sunday, June 4, at 9 p.m. ET and PT. It'll also be available to stream on Max (no longer HBO Max) at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT. The remaining hour-long installments of the six-episode series will be released on a weekly basis at the same time on Sundays. 

Read more: Best Streaming Services of 2023

How to watch The Idol from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month. But you can save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. 

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch The Idol around the world

If you're not already subscribed to Max (formerly HBO Max), you can get it for $10 a month (with ads) or $16 a month (ad-free). To watch in 4K, you can also sign up for the Ultimate plan for $20 per month. Read our Max review.

If you're in Canada, you'll be able to watch The Idol premiere on Crave on June 4. A Crave Total subscription costs CA$20 a month.

Planning on catching this music industry drama in the UK? You'll be able to watch it on Sky Atlantic and Now from June 5. (A Now Entertainment membership allows you to stream the show for £10 a month.)

If you're in Australia, you'll be able to watch the premiere on Foxtel and Binge on June 5. (A Binge subscription starts at AU$10 a month.)

Tips for streaming The Idol using a VPN

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- experience and success may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is located in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.