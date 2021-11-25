The Hulu Black Friday deal returns: 99 cents per month for 12 months

Angela Lang/CNET

The Handmaid's Tale? Dopesick? Only Murders in the Building? Devs? You can finally binge those shows and movies you've been hearing about forever, thanks to the return of one of the best Black

Friday streaming deals to date. You can now get a year-long Hulu subscription for 99 cents per month for 12 months, or 85% off its regular $7 per month price. Hulu's deal runs now through Nov. 29 and gets you the ad-supported subscription plan. The special applies to new Hulu subscribers, as well as returning subscribers who've been off the service for the last month.

After the 12 months, your Hulu subscription will return to $7 per month, but you can cancel at any time. The only real catch: If you took advantage of Hulu's 2020 Cyber Monday promotion, you won't be eligible for the new discount.

Hulu's basic streaming plan lets you watch full seasons of Hulu Originals, movies, kids programs and other content. The ad-supported plan allows for two screens to watch at once.

