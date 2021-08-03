HBO

The HBO Max app is now available on LG Smart TVs in the US, according to a Tuesday release from WarnerMedia and LG Electronics USA. That means LG Smart TV owners who are also subscribers to the streaming service can tune in to upcoming HBO Max flicks like The Suicide Squad, Reminiscence and Dune through the app.

The app was launched on LG Smart TVs in June across select territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to the release. LG offers a range of televisions in different sizes, including OLED TVs, NanoCell Smart TVs and 4K and 8K TVs.

The 2021 Warner Bros. theatrical slate is set to simultaneously land in theaters and on WarnerMedia's streaming offering HBO Max at no extra cost to subscribers. New DC Comics feature The Suicide Squad will arrive on the service on Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) and remain on the platform for 31 days. Other new films coming to HBO Max this year include Reminiscence (Aug. 20), Dune (Oct. 22) and The Matrix 4 (Dec. 22).