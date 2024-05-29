'The First Omen': Streaming Release Date and Where to Watch

The First Omen is a prequel to the 1976 classic movie The Omen that takes viewers back five years before the rise of Damien. The film follows a young American woman named Margaret (Nell Tiger Free) who works with orphans at a church in Rome. She soon discovers a devilish conspiracy to bring about the birth of the Antichrist.

Directed by Arkasha Stevenson, The First Omen marks the sixth movie in the iconic horror franchise. Starring alongside Free are Ralph Ineson as Father Brennan, Sônia Braga as Sister Silva, Tawfeek Barhom as Father Gabriel, Charles Dance as Father Harris and Bill Nighy as Cardinal Lawrence.

Read on to find out more about where and when to stream The First Omen, regarded as one of the the best horror films of the year. And check out why a VPN could be a useful tool.

Read more: The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Hulu

Nell Tiger Free stars in The First Omen. 20th Century Fox

How to watch The First Omen in the US

You can watch The First Omen when it premieres to Hulu on Thursday, May 30, at 12 a.m PT/3 a.m. ET. If you have subscriptions for both Disney Plus and Hulu, you can use the Hulu on Disney Plus feature to watch the movie on the app.

Sarah Tew/CNET Hulu Carries The First Omen Hulu is available in the US as a standalone subscription or as part of the Disney bundle. Prices start at $8 per month to stream with ads, and there's a free trial available. Students may qualify for a discount that grants access for $2 a month. Read our Hulu review. See at Hulu

Watch 'The First Omen' in the UK

Viewers residing in the UK will also be able to stream The First Omen on Disney Plus on May 30. If you're a new customer, you can choose from three subscriptions.

How to watch 'The First Omen' with a VPN



Maybe you're traveling abroad and want to stream Disney Plus while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the series from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming too.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic and stop your ISP from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Here is where we'll note that Hulu doesn't work well with VPNs, so it's best to try a streaming platform that does.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation and choose a country where The First Omen will be streaming on Disney Plus. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the show on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Disney Plus to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.