'The Exorcist: Believer' Streaming on Peacock: Release Date and Time

December may not be the peak month to watch a horror movie, but for a follow-up to a flick as iconic as The Exorcist, you may be all in on a scary-movie night.

The Exorcist: Believer, a legacy sequel to the 1973 film, will soon be a part of Peacock's horror library. It's the first in a planned trilogy of movies and features Ellen Burstyn reprising her role as Chris MacNeil, the mother of possessed 12-year-old Regan in the original Exorcist. In Believer, Leslie Odom Jr. stars as a parent going through similar horrors.

The Exorcist: Believer is directed by David Gordon Green, who also directed the recent trilogy of Halloween movies. The new Exorcist entry didn't impress critics, sitting at a score of 39 on Metacritic, but you can judge for yourself. Here's how to tune in to the scary sequel, plus how a VPN could potentially better your streaming experience.

When to watch The Exorcist: Believer on Peacock

Viewers in the US can start watching the horror flick on Peacock as early as 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT on Dec. 1.

The streaming service offers two plans: Premium and Premium Plus. Premium is ad supported and costs $6 a month, while Premium Plus is mostly ad free and costs $12 a month. Those using the free tier of Peacock will need to upgrade to a paid plan to watch The Exorcist: Believer.

If you'd rather rent or buy the movie than get a Peacock subscription, it's available at services like Amazon and Vudu for $20-$30. Peacock offers some other films in the Exorcist franchise (there are six total, including Believer), but not the 1973 original. The streaming service is also home to the 2023 horror flick Five Nights at Freddy's.

How to watch The Exorcist: Believer from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Peacock while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the movie from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation and choose a country where The Exorcist: Believer will be streaming on Peacock. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream The Exorcist: Believer on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Peacock to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.