The Complete 2022 CompTIA Certification Super Bundle Is Down to $59

Built for beginners, the includes a fundamentals course that is designed with the novice in mind, focusing on skill and strategy-building at its core. If you don't have a tech background, but you're considering a career in information technology, this could be the ideal package for dipping your feet in those waters. And you can grab it for just $59 now through Thursday, May 5, at StackSocial.

Certification with the Computing Technology Industry Association gives you a solid foundation for getting your foot in the door, and these courses will help you learn the information you'll need to get certified. You'll be able to strengthen existing skills or develop new ones with over 525 hours of content, taking you from beginner to expert in no time. With that certification under your belt, you can start a new career in IT or help develop the theory and techniques you'll need to secure a promotion in your current job. And because iCollege is an official CompTIA partner, you can feel confident that these courses deliver expert content at an exceptional value.

You'll gain useful knowledge and valuable skills as you work through the content available in this super bundle. Once finished, you'll be able to demonstrate your know-how in a variety of areas, including configuring device operating systems, supporting basic IT infrastructure and identifying threats to network security. You'll also become versed in the best practices for backup and recovery, how to master hardware and peripherals, managing Linux-based systems, implementing troubleshooting strategies and much more. Use this low-cost option to broaden your horizons for pennies on the dollar with this comprehensive CompTIA course bundle.

