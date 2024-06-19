'The Boys' Season 4: Release Schedule and How to Stream the Series From Anywhere

The Boys, Prime Video's Emmy-winning series inspired by the comic books Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson created and brought to streaming by Eric Kripke, follows a group of corrupt power-hungry superheroes and the vigilante group dead-set on stopping them. Now in its fourth season, it's become clear that defeating these Supes is a mountainous challenge

Nearly two years have passed since we last checked in with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his dysfunctional group of Supe-fighters, and, as you may remember, things aren't looking so hot. Butcher's got months to live, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) publicly denounced Supe leader Homelander (Antony Starr) and Vought International -- the company that manages him and the rest of The Seven -- and Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) indirectly created a dangerous zealot in Todd (Matthew Gorman).

On the villain front, Homelander is struggling to be a dad to young Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), and while Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and a newly powerless Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) survived the season finale on opposite sides of the fence, their whereabouts are being kept under wraps from the public. Victoria Neuman's (Claudia Doumit) road to political stardom -- paved with exploding heads -- could see her wind up as vice president. And season 4 throws two new Supes into the mix who could tip the scales of power: Firecracker (Valorie Curry) and Sister Sage (Susan Heyward).

Rounding out the cast of The Boys is Jack Quaid as Hughie, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko and Colby Minifie as Ashley. Heyward, Curry and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are newcomers in season 4.

Now that the show is set to end with season 5, it's high time you get into the craziness of these new episodes. Prepare for more gruesome Supe encounters, Vought schemes and Homelander's temper tantrums, here's more on how to watch season 4.

Episode release schedule for The Boys season 4

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 -- titled Department of Dirty Tricks, Life Among the Septics and We'll Keep the Red Flag Flying -- premiered on Thursday, June 13 at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET) on Prime Video. The remaining five episodes will drop at that time 12 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. ET) each Thursday:

June 20: Wisdom of the Ages

June 28: Beware the Jabberwock, My Son

July 4: Dirty Business

July 11: The Insider

July 18: Assassination Run

How to stream The Boys season 4 in the US, UK and worldwide



Amazon's Prime Video service is the exclusive home of The Boys, and you can access the streaming service with a standalone subscription or via an Amazon Prime membership. If you prefer to use Prime Video without a Prime membership, the service starts at $9 a month to stream with ads, and $12 a month to watch the ad-free version in the US. UK customers can pay £6 a month for a Prime Video subscription, while it's CA$8 monthly for Canadian subscribers. Check your country's local pricing for a standalone Prime Video account.

See details below on how to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, which includes access to Prime Video and grants a free 30-day trial for new subscribers.

James Martin/CNET Prime Video Home of The Boys An Amazon Prime membership includes Amazon's wide-ranging TV and movie streaming service as well as ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals and its signature free delivery service. Prime costs $15 a month or $140 a year in the US, £9 a month or £95 for the year in the UK, $10 a month or $99 for the year in Canada, and AU$10 a month or AU$79 for the year in Australia. The good news for anyone who hasn't had an active Amazon account for 12 months or more is that you can stream The Boys without paying a penny by taking advantage of Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial. See at Amazon



