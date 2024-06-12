'The Boys' Season 4: Release Date and When to Stream Every Episode

See at Amazon Prime Video Home of The Boys See at Amazon

The Boys is back for season 4, and Prime Video's hit superhero series ain't pulling any punches.

Based on the hit comic book run by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and brought to life by showrunner Eric Kripke, The Boys explores an alternate reality where superheroes exist -- and they're mostly power-hungry, celebrity-obsessed, horrible people.

It's been two years since we last checked in with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his rag-tag group of Supe-fighting vigilantes and, as you may remember, things aren't looking so hot. Butcher's dealing with a terminal brain tumor, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) quit being a Supe altogether and Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) indirectly created a dangerous zealot in Todd (Matthew Gorman).

On the villain front, Homelander (Antony Starr) is struggling to be a dad to young Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), and while Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and a newly powerless Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) survived the season finale on opposite sides of the fence, their whereabouts are being kept under wraps from the public. Victoria Neuman's (Claudia Doumit) road to political stardom -- paved with exploding heads -- could see her wind up as vice president. And season 4 throws two new Supes into the mix who could tip the scales of power: Firecracker (Valorie Curry) and Sister Sage (Susan Hayward).

The Boys also stars Jack Quaid, Jessie T. Usher Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara and Colby Minifie. Heyward, Curry and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are newcomers in season 4.

Now that the show is set to end with season 5, you don't want to miss this installment. If you're ready to strap in for another round of gruesome Supe encounters, Vought schemes and Homelander's temper tantrums, read on to find out when to stream season 4.

Read more: What to Watch in 2024: 50 TV Shows We're Excited About

Karl Urban, Tomer Capone and Laz Alonso star in season 4 of The Boys on Prime Video. Jan Thijs/Prime Video

When does The Boys season 4 premiere?

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 -- titled Department of Dirty Tricks, Life Among the Septics and We'll Keep the Red Flag Flying -- will premiere on Prime Video on Thursday, June 13 at 12 am PT/3 am ET. The remaining five episodes will drop at the same time 12 am PT/3 am ET each Thursday:

June 20 - Wisdom of the Ages

June 28 - Beware the Jabberwork, My Son

July 4 - Dirty Business

July 11 - The Insider

July 18 - Assassination Run

How to stream The Boys season 4 in the US, UK and worldwide



Prime Video is the exclusive home of The Boys, and you can access the streaming service with a standalone subscription or via an Amazon Prime membership. If you prefer to use Prime Video without a Prime membership, the service starts at $9 per month to stream with ads, and $12 per month to watch the ad-free version in the US. UK customers can pay £6 a month for a Prime Video subscription, while it's CA$8 monthly for Canadian subscribers. Check your country's local pricing for a standalone Prime Video account.

See details below on how to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, which includes access to Prime Video and grants a free 30-day trial for new subscribers.

James Martin/CNET Prime Video Home of The Boys An Amazon Prime membership includes Amazon's wide-ranging TV and movie streaming service as well as ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals and its signature free delivery service. Prime costs $15 a month or $140 a year in the US, £9 a month or £95 for the year in the UK, $10 a month or $99 for the year in Canada, and AU$10 a month or AU$79 for the year in Australia. The good news for anyone who hasn't had an active Amazon account for 12 months or more is that you can stream Fallout without paying a penny by taking advantage of Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial. See at Amazon



