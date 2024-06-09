The Best Horror Films on Prime Video to Watch Right Now
Why not spend tonight with a scary flick?
Prime Video has a lot to offer horror fans, from classics like Psycho to newer flicks like Smile. Ads are now a part of the streaming service, but if you'd prefer to watch your spooky content without commercial interruptions, you can pay an additional fee to remove them.
Here are some highly rated horror films to satisfy your cravings. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and enjoy your creepy feature.
Smile (2022)
An unnatural grin can be utterly terrifying. This recent release takes full advantage of that. Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon, actor and daughter of Kevin Bacon) goes on a horrific journey after she witnesses a traumatic incident involving a patient.
Nanny (2022)
Nanny is an increasingly unnerving movie about a mother working in the US and separated from her son in Senegal, whom she hopes will soon join her. The powerful, chilling film -- led by a captivating Anna Diop -- takes viewers through her difficult, haunting wait.
Psycho (1960)
Prime Video currently offers Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, which is a pretty big deal -- the black-and-white flick frequently cracks the top five on lists of the best horror films ever. If you've never seen the film, starring Janet Leigh as Marion Crane, it's best to go straight in without looking up details.
Pearl (2022)
A prequel to Ti West's film X, Pearl stars Mia Goth as a younger version of the elderly villain in that flick. MaXXXine -- another addition to the series set after X and also starring Goth as the title character -- is scheduled to hit theaters this summer, on July 5.
Totally Killer (2023)
Want to revisit the '80s? Kiernan Shipka time-travels to the decade and takes on a killer in this new Prime Video slasher comedy. Randall Park and Julie Bowen also make appearances.
The Descent (2005)
In this British horror film from 2005, six young women go spelunking and rub up against terrifying humanoid cave dwellers. It's a race to evade the dark before becoming creature food. If you need another reason to descend, the flick's high user score on Metacritic suggests you'll be glad you went on this chilling expedition.
Candyman (2021)
Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta are at the helm of this gripping slasher. A sequel to the 1992 film of the same name, Candyman tackles issues such as gentrification and police brutality. Prepare for blood, swarming bees and people making the unfortunate decision to recite Candyman's name in front of a mirror. Candyman is available to watch for free with ads using Amazon Freevee.
Suspiria (2018)
If you like your horror films interspersed with a bit of contemporary dance (and who wouldn't!) then Suspiria is definitely the one for you. It tells the story of a supernatural dance academy run by a coven of witches and features themes like motherhood, guilt and abuse of power. An homage to the original 1977 film, Suspiria stars Dakota Johnson and Tilda Swinton.
Coherence (2014)
Coherence is a huge favorite here at CNET and it's a terrifying watch. Not necessarily in the traditional, gory, horrific sense but more in terms of the concepts. It's a multiverse movie released before multiverses were cool and it's not what you expect. Coherence is the kind of movie you'll finish and immediately rewatch to try and rewire your brain. It's a fantastic achievement. A must watch.