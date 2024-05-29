'The Bear' Season 3 Trailer: Weird Vibes, Non Negotiables and Michelin Stars

The Bear is back with weird vibes, high stakes and a ton of kitchen dysfunction.

Throughout the first two seasons of the Emmy-winning series, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), Marcus (Lionel Boyce), Sugar (Abby Elliott) and Neil (Matty Matheson) have worked tirelessly to make Chicago sandwich shop The Beef into a thriving success. Season 2 followed the crew as they transformed the street-level food locale into a high-end fine dining establishment. With The Bear's soft opening behind them, the mission is to make this new eatery profitable.

"If it's not perfect, it doesn't go out," Carmy commands in the trailer. From the look of things, his vision will continue to hit its fair share of speed bumps.

In an effort to push the culinary envelope, Carmy presents Sydney and the team with a list of non-negotiables. Do these new stipulations make the vibe weird and look like the scribblings of a madman? Maybe. However, if it's one thing we've learned about restaurant culture throughout the show's tenure thus far, a little madness in the restaurant business is a feature, not a bug.

Jeremy Allen White stars in FX's The Bear on Hulu. Chuck Hodes/FX

Rolling Stones' "Mixed Emotions" offers a musical theme to the two-minute trailer, which fits considering the chaos that has regularly bubbled to the surface in the series. The song may also hint at Carmy's internal conflict, given how he ended his short-lived romance with childhood sweetheart, Claire (Molly Gordon), in the season 2 finale. Can he find happiness in his personal life and win a Michelin Star along the way?

Work-life balance -- what a concept.

The Bear is created by Christopher Storer who executive produces alongside Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matheson and Hiro Murai. Courtney Storer co-executive produces with her brother and taps into her high-profile chef experience as culinary producer on the series.

Get ready. FX's The Bear will premiere its entire third season on June 27 on Hulu.