'The Acolyte' Release Schedule and How to Stream the Series From Anywhere

Carrie-Anne Moss plays Jedi Master Indara in Star Wars: The Acolyte on Disney Plus. Christian Black

New Star Wars live-action series The Acolyte takes viewers back to the golden age of the Jedi, before the Empire's rise.

Set a century before the events of The Phantom Menace kicked off the Skywalker saga, the highly anticipated Jedi thriller follows "an investigation into a shocking crime spree" that ends up pitting "a respected Jedi Master against a warrior from the past," the official synopsis reads. "As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems..."

The Acolyte hails from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland and stars Squid Game alum Lee Jung-jae as Sol, The Hate U Give's Amandla Stenberg as twin sisters Mae and Osha and The Matrix star Carrie-Anne Moss. Joining them in the series are Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) as Qimir, Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials) as Jecki Lon, Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll) as Yord Fandar, Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim) as Mother Aniseya, Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll) as Vernestra Rwoh, Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones) as Torbin and Joonas Suotama (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as Kelnacca.

The new crime drama is poised to be a thrilling action-packed addition to the ever-expansive Star Wars canon. Here's more on how to watch The Acolyte and why you may want to consider a VPN for streaming.

Episode release schedule for The Acolyte



The first two episodes of The Acolyte's eight-episode season arrived on Tuesday, June 4, at 6 p.m. PT on Disney Plus. For the remainder of the series, episodes will drop at the same time, 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET each Tuesday:

June 11 - Episode 3

June 18 - Episode 4

June 25 - Episode 5

July 2 - Episode 6

July 9 - Episode 7

July 16 - Episode 8

Sarah Tew/CNET Disney Plus Carries The Acolyte Disney Plus starts at $8 a month for the ad-supported version. You can also opt for the ad-free version ($14 a month or $140 a year) or a bundle that packages Disney Plus with other Disney streamers (you can get Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN Plus or just Hulu). If you have a bundle, you can also watch Hulu titles on Disney Plus. Read more about the streaming service in our review. See at Disney Plus

How to watch The Acolyte from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling abroad and want to stream Disney Plus while away from home, a VPN could help. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the series from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming too.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where The Acolyte will be streaming on Disney Plus. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream The Acolyte on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Disney Plus to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.