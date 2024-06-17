The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Hulu

Hulu is packed with fascinating horror titles. Before we get into a list of the absolute best options on the streaming service, let's cover some worthy alternates.

Hulu is home to David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future (2022) and Bong Joon-ho's The Host (2022). There's also spine-chilling sci-fi Alien (1979), psychological horror flick Mandy (2018) and romance-gone-wrong Fresh (2022). Finally, you should check out The Omen (1976), It Follows (2014) and post-apocalyptic sequel A Quiet Place Part II.

Now on to a roundup of the best horror movies on the streamer. All these films scored higher than 70 on Metacritic.

20th Century Studios The First Omen (2024) This prequel to 1976's The Omen may have just hit theaters in April, but you can already stream it on Hulu. The paralyzing horror flick stars Nell Tiger Free (Myrcella Baratheon in Game of Thrones) as an American woman working in Rome who uncovers a scheme to birth the Antichrist. See at Hulu

IFC Films Hatching (2022) This Finnish creature movie is plucked straight from your feathery nightmares. The flick introduces Tinja, a 12-year-old girl who discovers a strange egg that hatches into a monstrous bird. The horrendous creature contrasts greatly with her family's expectations of perfection. So it's kind of like a cursed version of E.T. Well, maybe not. You can watch and come to your own conclusions. See at Hulu

Hulu Prey (2022) If you count incredibly capable, invisible killing machines as scary, you may be watching some of the scenes in Prey through your fingers. This addition to the Predator franchise takes place in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago and centers on a young warrior named Naru. Watch this one for a compelling underdog story about a human determinedly fighting against a powerful alien. See at Hulu

You Are Not My Mother (2021) You Are Not My Mother introduces Char, a bright teenage girl who's living with her grandmother and mentally ill mother, Angela. Angela disappears, and when she returns, she acts eerily different. It's a creepy, slow-burn mystery you'll want to stick with, anchored by a strong central character. See at Hulu

Piggy (2022) A teenage girl is viciously bullied at a local pool and then happens upon a stranger abducting her three tormentors. This gripping, Spanish-language movie is based on a short film and stars Laura Galán. See at Hulu

Neon Infinity Pool (2023) Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård star in this disturbing film directed by Brandon Cronenberg (son of horror filmmaker David) about a vacationing couple that ventures outside their island resort and accidentally commits a crime. You won't be able to take your eyes off scream queen Goth, and Succession fans will enjoy more of the talented Skarsgård. See at Hulu