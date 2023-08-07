The Absolute Best Anime You Should Watch in August 2023

August continues to be a packed month for anime, with series like Jujutsu Kaisen, Bleach and Undead Girl Murder Farce airing all over the world. While Netflix is one of the places you can watch the anime version of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, the streamer also debuted the live-action adaptation on Aug. 3. And if you have a free Crunchyroll account, you're now able to watch full seasons of shows like Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, Vinland Saga and Bluelock.

But there's plenty more to watch this month, including a special episode of One Piece on Aug. 6. You can use this list as a handy guide for a look at some of the latest anime you can stream during August on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Netflix and other streaming services.

Hero/Daisuke Hagiwara/Square Enix Horimiya: The Missing Pieces The popular romance series is back for a second season and likely follows the relationship between Hori and Miyamura after graduation. Will they make it to the altar and stay together forever? Watch season 2 on Crunchyroll every Saturday into September.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

It's been over two years since Jujutsu Kaisen made its smash debut onscreen, and season 2 kicked off on July 6. Return to Yuji's story and strap in for two cours in this installment that will adapt Gojo's Past arc (yay, flashbacks) and the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Baki Hanma season 2

The series follows Baki, a young fighter who aspires to be as powerful as his warrior father. Baki trains and battles against some of the toughest martial arts fighters in the game, but season 2, part 2 puts him in the showdown of his life. Part 1 of the second season is available to stream now on Netflix, with part 2 arriving Aug. 24.

Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon



Who doesn't love a good reincarnation story? This one isn't about slime or a sword, but a human named Hakkon who dies in an accident and is reborn as a vending machine in a fantasy dungeon world. With his speech limited to automated phrases and an inability to move on his own, he has to figure out how to live. Befriending a stranger named Boxxo makes things interesting -- and adventurous. It streams on Crunchyroll each Wednesday at 8 a.m. PT and will wrap in early October.

©Tite Kubo/Shueisha,TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 2 Get into the conflict between Ichigo and Uryu in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. In addition to dealing with the Quincy fighters, the next phase of the story will also show a mysterious monster in Soul Society and introduce some new characters. Prepare for some action-packed fight scenes as the Soul Reapers face their nemesis. Available to stream on Hulu in the US through August and September on Saturdays at 7:30 a.m. PT (10:30 a.m. ET).

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2



After being reincarnated, Rudeus is determined to enjoy his new life in a fantasy world full of magic, swordfights and duplicity. Season 2 finds him on fresh adventures and in search of long-lost connections he cherished deeply. Stream the series on Crunchyroll on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET).

Spy Classroom season 2



The series returned exclusively to HiDive in mid-July, and you can continue watching Lily and the Tomoshibi crew tackle Impossible Missions with their teacher for Lamplight, the spy organization. There are 12 episodes in season 2, which will stream through August and September.

Reign of the Seven Spellblades

If you're a fan of dangerous magic schools, then take a trip to Kimberly Magic Academy in Reign of the Seven Spellblades. Oliver and the katana-wielding Nanao are among the students who have no idea what kind of darkness truly awaits them at the school when all they're trying to do is graduate alive. Stream the series on Crunchyroll each Friday at 9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET).

Kotaro Takata/Shogakukan/Shueisha/Viz Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Akira hates his corporate gig, so when a zombie apocalypse takes over, he decides it's time to live it up. With 100 items to tick off on his bucket list, he's determined not to let anyone ruin his life. Tune in to see where he ranks on the happiness scale. The comedy anime Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is currently streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Crunchyroll.

My Happy Marriage

If you enjoyed the manga, you'll want to watch the animated adaptation of My Happy Marriage. Miyo thinks she's leaving an abusive family situation behind for a better life, but her fiancé Kiyoka Kudou has a bad rep. Feeling defeated, she thinks she's meant to live a sad existence. Kiyoka turns out to be way different than what she expected. The lighthearted love story has 12 episodes, which began airing weekly on Netflix on July 5, and you can watch throughout August.

Liar, Liar



Students on Academy Island use lies and deceit while engaging in the "Games" to earn the top rank. If you like rom-coms, tune in to see Hiroto use his mind to outwit the reigning champ, maintain his position and maybe fall in love. Watch the series on Crunchyroll each Saturday at 8:00 a.m. PT.

Kenichi Kondo/Shueisha/Dark Gathering Anime Production Committee Dark Gathering The series brings Kenichi Kondo's horror manga to life on the small screen. Traumatized after a bad encounter with a ghost, psychic Keitaro Gentoga becomes a hermit. He rejoins the world to tutor a child genius named Yayoi Houzuki, who also happens to be a medium. She's determined to track down the spirit behind her mother's disappearance, and she drags a reluctant Keitaro into her paranormal quest. The simulcast series premiered on HiDive on July 8, and the season 1 finale is scheduled to drop on Sept. 24.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5

Season 4 ended in March, so viewers have not had to wait long to pick up where things left off with Atsushi and the Armed Detective Agency. After all the drama at Sky Casino and the agency trying to clear its name, there were still some loose ends. This season finds Kamui going after every detective, leaving the agency's fate up in the air. Stream it on Crunchyroll on Wednesdays at 7:30 a.m. PT.

The Devil Is a Part-Timer season 2

Satan has to get a job at a fast food joint to make ends meet when he's transported to present day Japan. His archenemy Emilia also has to figure things out in the new world, and the dynamic between the two starts to change. That includes the arrival of a small child. Catch season 2 episodes each Thursday at 7:30 a.m. PT (10:30 a.m. ET) on Crunchyroll.