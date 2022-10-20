iOS 16's Edit Text Message Tool Netflix Password Sharing 'Black Adam' Review 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Review Popular Halloween Costumes Sneakers for Horses Worst Cat Breeds McDonald's Boo Buckets: B+
Texas Sues Google for Allegedly Collecting, Using Biometric Data Without Explicit Consent

The suit accuses the company of collecting information through products such as Google Photos, Google Assistant and Nest Hub Max.

Marcos Cabello
Silhouette of a person holding their phone over Google logo
Texas Attorney General Paxton alleges Google violated the state's privacy law. 
Google was hit with a lawsuit in Texas on Thursday over allegations that the company collected millions of Texans' biometric identifiers, including facial and voice recognition information, without their explicit consent.

The suit, which accuses Google of violating a state consumer protection law, accuses the internet company of using products and services like Google Photos, Google Assistant and Nest Hub Max to collect the information.

"Google's exploitation of the personal information of Texans for its own commercial interests is a knowing violation of the state's Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act," state Attorney General Ken Paxton's office said in a statement.

That Texas law provides fines up to $25,000 per violation, and the lawsuit alleges that millions of people were potentially affected. The math adds up quickly: Google could potentially face a penalty in the billions.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.