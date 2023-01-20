'Teen Wolf: The Movie': How to Watch and Where to Stream

For six seasons, MTV's Teen Wolf series took viewers through supernatural twists, turns and shocking deaths in Beacon Hills. When Scott McCall turned into a werewolf during season 1 way back in 2011, who could've thought that fans would get a feature film more than a decade later? If you felt like the 2017's series finale left the door open for more, then you may be happy to learn the teen drama returns to the small screen on Jan. 26. And Allison returns from the dead!

You can stream past seasons of the TV show on Hulu, Paramount Plus or The Roku Channel. But here's where you can watch Teen Wolf: The Movie along with ways to use a virtual private network, or VPN, if you're outside of your home country or want some streaming privacy.

Release dates for Teen Wolf: The Movie

No matter where you are in the world, if you want to stream the film, it will only be available on Paramount Plus. You can sign up for an ad-supported or ad-free subscription. There is also a free seven-day trial available. Here's when Teen Wolf: The Movie will be released on the platform:

Stream it in the US and Canada on Thursday, Jan. 26 . New releases typically drop around 3 a.m. ET (12 a.m. PT).

. New releases typically drop around 3 a.m. ET (12 a.m. PT). For viewers in Latin America, the UK or Australia, Paramount Plus releases it on Friday, Jan. 27.

Sarah Tew/CNET Paramount Plus has two main subscription plans: Essential for $5 per month ($50 per year if paying annually) and Premium for $10 per month ($100 per year if paying annually). Both offer Teen Wolf: The Movie. The cheaper Essential option has ads for on-demand streaming and lacks live CBS feeds as well as the ability to download shows to watch offline later. Students may qualify for a 25% discount. Read our Paramount Plus review.

How to watch Teen Wolf: The Movie from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Paramount Plus while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the movie from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are legal in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada and are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking for a secure and dependable VPN, is our Editors' Choice is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on multiple devices, and provides stable streams. It's normally $13 per month, but you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read our review of ExpressVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where Teen Wolf will be streaming on Paramount Plus. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you are connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the Teen Wolf movie on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you are signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Paramount Plus to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.