'Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood' Is Out Now: How to Watch

It's no secret that Taylor Swift and former record label executive Scooter Braun have some bad blood.

Braun's company Ithaca Holdings bought Swift's former label in 2019, which also gave him ownership to the masters of six of her original albums. After, the legal battle over the masters went public, taking the internet by storm and restarting cultural conversations about who owns a song. Since the sale, Swift has rerecorded several of those albums, labeling them as "Taylor's Version" to indicate her ownership over those new records.

The series will explore claims both have made -- from Swift, that her masters were sold without her being consulted or allowed to buy them back, and from Braun, that his attempts to negotiate were refused as Swift ignited her fans instead. It will include legal experts, journalists and folks close to Swift and Braun. Beyond the legalities of music ownership, the series will also touch on gender dynamics in the music industry and the power of fan influence.

The docuseries will premiere on Discovery Plus UK, but there is a way for US streamers to watch it. Here's how.

Read more: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Is Back. How to Watch the Original Concert Film

Where to watch the Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun docuseries

Discovery Plus' docuseries about Swift and Braun will premiere locally on Discovery Plus UK and globally on Max on Friday, June 21, 2024, at 3:01 a.m. ET and 12:01 a.m. PT.

How to watch the docuseries from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Max while away from home. With a VPN, or virtually private network, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to access the movie from anywhere in the world. There are also other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic to stop your internet service provider from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins when connecting to Wi-Fi networks. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and meets our security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

James Martin/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming Latest Tests DNS leaks detected, 25% speed loss in 2024 tests Network 3,000 plus servers in 105 countries Jurisdiction British Virgin Islands ExpressVPN is our best overall pick because of its speed, security and ability to provide stable streams. It's normally $13 a month, but a current deal cuts that monthly cost down to $8.32 for one year. Read our review of ExpressVPN. See at ExpressVPN

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose the US, where the docuseries will be streaming on Max. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the docuseries on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Max to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services will restrict VPN access.