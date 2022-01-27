No cheaper Teslas coming iOS 15.3 update patches serious bugs Pfizer, Moderna testing omicron vaccine Stimulus check update: Watch for this IRS letter Google Doodle's mini Wordle Easter egg Free N95 masks
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Take better control of your iOS backups with iMazing's iCloud-free software for $15 today

The all-purpose iMazing iOS Manager allows you to manage, transfer and backup documents, data and media from your iOS device for just $15 and can offer a lot more options.

imazing.jpg
iMazing iOS Manager

If you've ever had issues trying to use iCloud when backing up your photos and data, the iMazing iOS Manager program may be the solution you need to navigate your iOS device with ease. iMazing allows you to manage your iPhone, iPad or iPod data on a Mac or Windows computer so that you can transfer your data to a new device, access photos outside of iCloud or the Photos app and much more. No jailbreak is needed to get access to what you need, just download iMazing iOS Manager, which you can get for $15 now through Feb 1.

See at StackSocial

Once you set up iMazing it can automatically backup your files so that you never have to worry about losing your data. You can also drag and drop songs to and from your iPhone, extract and print text messages (including WhatsApp chats), import or export eBooks and PDFs, access voicemail and call history, export voice memos and notes, browse and manage backups and more. It works with any app documents, data and media and is ideal for upgrading or switching phones so that you can take everything with you. 