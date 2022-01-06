Taco Bell

Taco Bell is giving you a reason to stop by every day and grab your favorite (or most convenient) taco. Purchase its new Taco Lover's Pass and you're entitled to one of seven taco options every day for 30 days.

Launching Thursday, the pass is available only through the Taco Bell app, where you can order food ahead of your visit and access various rewards. In a test program in Tuscon, Arizona, in September 2021, the pass did bring new customers to the app, the company said.

"Amongst the Taco Lover's Pass purchasers, 20 percent were new to the Taco Bell Rewards Program, and an additional 20 percent renewed for a second time with the fan favorite Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme being the most redeemed taco," the company said in a press release announcing the pass.

From a strictly financial perspective, it makes sense to use the pass to grab as many Doritos Locos Tacos Supremes as you can. Nabbing one of those every day (normally a whopping $2.69 each) could net you a savings of $70.70 over your 30 days. Opting for one of the cheapest choices, like a crunchy taco ($1.49), will save you $34.70. (The pass runs from $10, based on location. The company didn't immediately share the range of prices.)