T20 Cricket World Cup Livestream: How to Watch India vs. Canada From Anywhere

Eliminated Canada will look to sign off from the T20 World Cup with an unlikely win against India today in this Group A match in Florida.

The Canadian's victory over Ireland looked to have given them a fighting chance of making it to the next phase, but a defeat to Pakistan, followed by a washout in the USA's fixture against Ireland, means the Canucks' tournament ends with this game.

They come up against an already qualified Indian side that is looking to maintain a 100 per cent record, following convincing victories over India, Pakistan and the USA.

India vs. Canada: When and where?

India takes on Canada at Central Broward Park in Florida, on Saturday, June 15. Play is set to start at 10:30 a.m. ET, 7:30 a.m. PT. That makes it a 3:30 p.m. BST start in the UK, an 8 p.m. IST start in India, a 7:30 p.m. start in Pakistan. The game meanwhile gets underway at 12:30 a.m. for viewers in Australia early on Sunday morning.

How to watch online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view this T20i locally, you may need a different way to watch this match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic. It's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. Be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream India vs. Canada in the US and Canada

This T20 World Cup clash will be available to watch live on cricket streaming service Willow TV.

Willow Watch T20 cricket for $10 a month Willow TV, a dedicated cricket streaming service, is available with a broad range of cable providers, including Spectrum, Dish and Xfinity. The service is also available via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (pricing starts at $10 a month) or add it to your existing Sling plan. Willow TV is also an add-on for OTT provider Fubo, with plans starting at $87 per month (which covers the base Fubo subscription plus another $7 for the add-on package that includes Willow TV). See at Willow

Stream India vs. Canada in India for free

This big fixture will be available to watch on mobile devices via the Disney Plus Hotstar app.

Those looking to catch all the action on a device with a larger display will need to sign up for a Disney Star subscription.

Watch India vs. Canada in the UK

The T20 World Cup is being shown live in the UK by Sky and its Sky Sports Cricket channel. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the final via the Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account and a Now Sports membership to stream the match.

Now Watch T20 World Cup Cricket in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 a month right now. See at Now

Stream India vs. Canada in Australia

Every match of this year's T20 World Cup will be shown live Down Under on streaming service Amazon Prime.

James Martin/CNET Prime Video Watch T20 World Cup Cricket in Australia An Amazon Prime membership includes Amazon's wide-ranging TV and movie streaming service, as well as ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals and its signature free delivery service. Prime costs AU$10 a month or AU$79 for the year. The good news for anyone who hasn't had an active Amazon account for 12 months or more is that you can stream the tournament without paying a penny by taking advantage of Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial. See at Amazon

Stream India vs. Canada in Pakistan for free

The great news for cricket fans in Pakistan is this huge match along with all other 2024 T20 World Cup matches are set to be shown live on free-to-air broadcaster PTV Sports.

