T20 Cricket World Cup Livestream: How to Watch India vs. Bangladesh From Anywhere
The Men In Blue look to edge closer to booking their place in the semifinals.
Saturday's Super Eight clash in Antigua sees tournament favorites India face a Bangladesh side fighting to stay alive in the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Having stormed to a 47-run victory against Afghanistan, India know that a win here will guarantee their place in the semi-finals with a game to spare.
Bangladesh are meanwhile without a point so far in the Super Eight's following their defeat to Australia, meaning nothing less than a shock win here will likely be enough to see them progress to the last four.
India take on Bangladesh at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, on Saturday, June 22. Play is set to start at 10:30 a.m. ET, 7:30 a.m. PT. That makes it a 3:30 p.m. BST start in the UK and a 8 p.m. IST start in India. The game meanwhile gets underway at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning for viewers in Australia.
Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to watch the match, no matter where you are in the world.
How to watch India vs. Bangladesh in the US and Canada without cable
This T20 World Cup clash will be available to watch live on cricket streaming service Willow TV.
Willow TV, a dedicated cricket streaming service, is available with a broad range of cable providers, including Spectrum, Dish and Xfinity. The service is also available via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (pricing starts at $10 a month) or add it to your existing Sling plan. Willow TV is also an add-on for OTT provider Fubo, with plans starting at $87 per month (which covers the base Fubo subscription plus another $7 for the add-on package that includes Willow TV).
How to watch online from anywhere using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to view this T20 match locally, you may need a different way to watch this match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic. It's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. Be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, but if you sign up for an annual subscription for $100 you'll get three months free and save 49%. That's the equivalent of $6.67 a month with code SPECIALDEAL, which should be automatically applied.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Stream India vs. Bangladesh in India for free
This game will be available to watch on mobile devices in India via the Disney Plus Hotstar app.
Those looking to catch all the action on a device with a larger display will need to sign up for a Disney Star subscription.
Disney Plus Hotstar starts at 499 rupees, with the service's all-access content plan coming in at 1,499 rupees.
Watch India vs. Bangladesh in the UK
The T20 World Cup is being shown live in the UK by Sky and its Sky Sports Cricket channel. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the final via the Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account and a Now Sports membership to stream the match.
Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 a month right now.
Stream India vs. Bangladesh in Australia
Every match of this year's T20 World Cup will be shown live Down Under on streaming service Amazon Prime.
An Amazon Prime membership includes Amazon's wide-ranging TV and movie streaming service, as well as ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals and its signature free delivery service. Prime costs AU$10 a month or AU$79 for the year.
The good news for anyone who hasn't had an active Amazon account for 12 months or more is that you can stream the tournament without paying a penny by taking advantage of Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial.
Stream India vs. Bangladesh in Pakistan for free
The great news for cricket fans in Pakistan is this huge match along with all other 2024 T20 World Cup matches are set to be shown live on free-to-air broadcaster PTV Sports.
PTV Sports is 100% free if you're living in Pakistan, with only your phone number needed to verify your identity at sign up.
Once registered you can head to the PTV Sports website or download the PTVFLIX app to watch all the action from this year's tournament
Quick tips for streaming India vs. Bangladesh using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming this T20 match live may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone), so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We recommend Brave.