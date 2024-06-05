T20 Cricket World Cup Livestream: How to Watch India v Ireland From Anywhere

Pre-tournament favorites India get their 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup campaign underway today as they face an Ireland side looking to live up to their status as plucky underdogs.

India head into his tournament having not played a competitive T20 fixture since January, however the recent IPL form of big guns Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli indicates the Men In Blue should be in fine shape.

Unlike their more-fancied opponents, Ireland have kept themselves busty with a packed T20 schedule in the month leading up to this tournament, and their form of inspirational skipper Paul Stirling along with their recent win over Pakistan suggests they're capable of pulling off a shock.

India's key man Virat Kohli won the Orange Cap in this season's Indian Premier League after notching up 741 runs from 15 matches.

India v Ireland: When and where?

India take on Ireland at Nassau International Stadium, New York, on Wednesday, June 5. Play is set to start at 10:30 a.m. ET local time, 7:30 a.m. PT. That makes it a 3:30 p.m. BST start in Ireland and the UK, while its an 8 p.m. IST start in India. The game meanwhile gets underway at 12:30 a.m. in the early hours of Thursday morning for viewers in Australia.

How to watch India v Ireland online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view this T20i locally, you may need a different way to watch this match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream India v Ireland in the US and Canada

This T20 World Cup clash will be available to watch live on dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV.

Willow Watch T20i cricket for $10 a month Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is available from a broad range of cable providers, including Spectrum, Dish and Xfinity. The service is also available via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (pricing starts at $10 a month) or add it to your existing Sling plan. See at Willow

Stream Ireland vs. the Men in Blue in India for free

This opening fixture of the tournament for India will be available to watch on mobile devices via the Hotstar app.

Those looking to catch all the action on a device with a larger display will need to sign up for pay TV service Star Sports or Disney Plus Hotstar.

Watch India v Ireland in the UK

The T20 World Cup is being shown live in the UK by Sky and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the final via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account and a Now Sports membership to stream the match.

Now Watch T20 World Cup Cricket in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 a month right now. See at Now

Stream India v Ireland in Australia



Every match of this year's T20 World Cup will be shown live Down Under on streaming service Amazon Prime.

James Martin/CNET Prime Video Watch T20 World Cup Cricket in Australia An Amazon Prime membership includes Amazon's wide-ranging TV and movie streaming service as well as ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals and its signature free delivery service. Prime costs AU$10 a month or AU$79 for the year in Australia. The good news for anyone who hasn't had an active Amazon account for 12 months or more is that you can stream the tournament without paying a penny by taking advantage of Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial. See at Amazon

Kayo Sports Watch T20i cricket in Australia for AU$35 A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial. See at Kayo Sports

