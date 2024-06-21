T20 Cricket World Cup Livestream: How to Watch England vs. South Africa From Anywhere

England will look to continue their improvement today as they take on a South Africa side looking to maintain their 100% record in this mouth-watering T20 World Cup Super Eight clash in Saint Lucia.

Just a mere 48 hours after their impressive eight-wicket victory over the West Indies at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Jos Buttler's England return to the same venue to face one of the main threats to the defence of their title.

The unbeaten Proteas breezed past the USA last time out, scoring a hefty 194/4 from their 20 overs before limiting the tournament's joint hosts to 176/6 in response.

England take on South Africa at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia, on Friday, June 21. Play is set to start at 10:30 a.m. ET, 7:30 a.m. PT. That makes it a 3:30 p.m. BST start in the UK and a 8 p.m. IST start in India. The game meanwhile gets underway at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning for viewers in Australia.

Opener Phil Salt notched up an impressive 80 not out in England's Super Eight win over the West Indies. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

How to watch England vs. South Africa in the US and Canada without cable

This T20 World Cup clash will be available to watch live on cricket streaming service Willow TV.

Willow Watch T20 cricket for $10 a month Willow TV, a dedicated cricket streaming service, is available with a broad range of cable providers, including Spectrum, Dish and Xfinity. The service is also available via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (pricing starts at $10 a month) or add it to your existing Sling plan. Willow TV is also an add-on for OTT provider Fubo, with plans starting at $87 per month (which covers the base Fubo subscription plus another $7 for the add-on package that includes Willow TV). See at Willow

Stream England vs. South Africa in India for free



This game will be available to watch on mobile devices in India via the Disney Plus Hotstar app.

Those looking to catch all the action on a device with a larger display will need to sign up for a Disney Star subscription.

Watch England vs. South Africa in the UK

The T20 World Cup is being shown live in the UK by Sky and its Sky Sports Cricket channel. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the final via the Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account and a Now Sports membership to stream the match.

Now Watch T20 World Cup Cricket in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 a month right now. See at Now

Stream England vs. South Africa in Australia

Every match of this year's T20 World Cup will be shown live Down Under on streaming service Amazon Prime.

James Martin/CNET Prime Video Watch T20 World Cup Cricket in Australia An Amazon Prime membership includes Amazon's wide-ranging TV and movie streaming service, as well as ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals and its signature free delivery service. Prime costs AU$10 a month or AU$79 for the year. The good news for anyone who hasn't had an active Amazon account for 12 months or more is that you can stream the tournament without paying a penny by taking advantage of Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial. See at Amazon

Stream England vs. South Africa in Pakistan for free

The great news for cricket fans in Pakistan is this huge match along with all other 2024 T20 World Cup matches are set to be shown live on free-to-air broadcaster PTV Sports.

