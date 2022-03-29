T-Mobile Offers Free MLB.TV Subscriptions Ahead of Baseball Season

Sarah Tew/CNET

For the seventh time, T-Mobile wants to take its customers out to the ballgame with the return of its MLB.TV deal. Thanks to its latest offer, you'll be able to have more money for peanuts and Cracker Jack.

Beginning April 5, customers with T-Mobile, Sprint and Metro by T-Mobile can receive a free one-year subscription to MLB.TV, the company announced on Tuesday. It's right in time for Major League Baseball's Opening Day on April 7 when the New York Yankees face off against the Boston Red Sox to kick off the 2022 season.

The streaming service, which would otherwise run $130 for the season, provides access to HD streams of live and on-demand out-of-market regular-season games, a host of Spring Training matchups plus other MLB events and content. This year, the regular season runs through Oct. 2 with the postseason starting on Oct. 4 before rolling into the World Series.

As with prior years, you will not be able to stream live games broadcast in your local market with MLB TV. This includes games on your local regional sports network or those airing on national platforms like ESPN, TBS, Fox or Apple TV Plus (you can access in-market radio feeds in the app). Postseason games are similarly not included as they traditionally air on ESPN, TBS or Fox.

To take advantage of the deal, you need to open the T-Mobile Tuesdays app for details on how to redeem the offer. The deal will only be available from April 5 at 5 a.m. ET through April 12 at 4:59 a.m. ET, so be sure to hop on it before the first pitch is thrown.