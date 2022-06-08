Get 26 Months of Access to the Top-Rated Surfshark VPN for Just $60

Not all VPN providers are created equal. These days there are a lot of virtual private network providers to choose from, so how do you know you're getting service from a good one? We spend a lot of time testing VPN providers across a variety of variables -- including speed, security and privacy -- and comparing them in our best VPN services list. One of our favorites is deeply discounted right now. You can get 26 months of Surfshark access for $60, which breaks down to a mere $2.30 a month.

Plus, you'll also get Surfshark antivirus, which offers advanced malware protection, included for free. This is definitely one of the best VPN deals currently available, so take advantage of this offer while you can. This deal expires at 12:59 a.m. PT (3:59 a.m. ET) on July 4.

Surfshark, a company based out of the British Virgin Islands, has more than 3,200 servers in 65 different countries. It currently holds the second place slot on our best VPN list. And Surfshark can be used on a variety of devices including Mac, Windows, iPhone, Android, Fire TV Sticks, routers, gaming consoles and many more. In our most recent speed tests, we noted only a 17% speed loss when connected to Surfshark -- a better result than we got from the service in the previous round.

Now, it's worth noting that there's been a number of big changes in the VPN industry lately: NordVPN and Surfshark announced that the two companies would be merging, but each will continue to operate autonomously. While NordVPN is another of our top three VPN picks right now, we'll continue to reevaluate how and if that corporate combination will affect our recommendations. In the meantime, though, this deep discount -- 26 months of service, plus free antivirus protection, for the price of an average video game -- makes this deal well worth your time, so grab the savings before they are gone.