'Succession' Season 4: How to Watch and Where to Stream

Ready for Succession to take over your Sundays? After winning the Emmy for best drama series last year (and in 2020), the HBO series is bringing the dysfunctional Roys back for another season -- and it's the last one.

Picking up after the season 3 finale, season 4 will see the sale of Waystar Royco move ever closer, according to HBO. It'll consist of 10 episodes and star the usual talented crew -- Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and 2022 Emmy winner Matthew Macfadyen among them.

Here's how you can tune into the fourth and final season of Succession. Plus, learn how a virtual private network can come in handy while you stream.

Release dates for Succession season 4

The Succession season 4 premiere airs on HBO on Sunday, March 26, at 9 p.m. ET and PT. It'll also be available to stream on HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. You can expect more Succession episodes to drop like this on Sunday evenings.

Variety If you're not already subscribed to HBO Max, you can get it for $10 a month (with ads) or $16 a month (ad-free).

Watch in Canada

Crave If you're in Canada, you'll be able to watch the Succession season 4 premiere on Crave on March 26. A Crave Total subscription costs CA$20 a month.

Watch in the UK

Now TV Planning on catching the Roy family drama from the UK? You'll be able to watch it on Sky Atlantic and Now on March 27. (A Now entertainment membership allows you to stream the show for £9.99 a month.)

Watch in Australia

Binge If you're in Australia, you'll be able to watch the premiere on Foxtel and Binge on March 27. (A Binge subscription starts at AU$10 a month.)

How to watch Succession season 4 with a VPN

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're looking for a secure and dependable VPN, our Editors' Choice is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on multiple devices and provides stable streams. It's normally $13 per month, but you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read our review of ExpressVPN.

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Succession while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to shows and movies from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are legal in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where Succession will be streaming on your platform of choice. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream Succession on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you are signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to log into your streaming media provider.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.