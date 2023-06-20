Streaming TV With a VPN Is Easy With These Devices

Amazon Fire TV Sticks can be as cheap as $30, are easy to set up on your TV, and are one of the simplest ways to stream TV with a third-party VPN app.

Once you've plugged your Fire Stick in to your TV and followed the on-screen setup, you can download apps for some of CNET's best VPNs for Fire Sticks, like Surfshark, NordVPN and ExpressVPN. If you don't subscribe to any of those VPN services, no worries. Each offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try each one risk-free until you find the right one for you.

Here's how to download a VPN app onto your Fire Stick.

1. Open your Fire Stick on your TV.

2. Open the app.

3. Open Search.

4. Type in the name of the VPN you want to download.

5. Click Get.

After you've downloaded a VPN app onto your Fire Stick, go back to your home screen to open the app and log in to your account. Then, you can connect to a VPN server in the country or region where you want to unlock specific content, or you can connect to a local VPN server for better private streaming speeds. After connecting to a VPN server, you're all set to securely watch shows and movies in privacy.