Streaming TV in March Is a Slam Dunk, But You Can Cancel 3 Services

With so many shows returning to TV in March, it will be tough to decide which streaming services to keep or cancel. After more than a year of waiting, Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond are back on the Apple TV Plus field. Two years have passed since we've seen Baby Yoda, so fans will make The Mandalorian season 3 appointment TV this month. There's more. Succession returns for a last hurrah. And I have to mention that one of the biggest anime series in the world is hitting the screen on March 4 to wrap up its story: Attack on Titan Final Season part 3.

That means some of you will need to keep at least three streamers in rotation this month -- including Crunchyroll -- if you want to watch these shows immediately when episodes are available. But you don't have to.

Each month, you probably weigh whether to cancel a streaming service because of the cost and whatever content is currently available. In these iffy financial times, I'd like to offer one strategy: Churn like ice cream.

What's that? Simply rotate your services. Subscribe, cancel, stream on a different platform, then resubscribe, keeping your favorites in a rotation. This allows you to save money when Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, etc. don't have the content you want to watch at a given time. Just remember to shut off autorenewal for your monthly subscriptions. Churning may not be an option if you're sharing your accounts with people outside your household, but if you can work out an arrangement with your streaming peeps, go for it.

To give you a head start this spring, here are my recommendations for which streamers to keep or cancel for March, based on new TV shows and movies (I didn't consider sports and live TV streaming services) arriving on each platform. Of course your tastes may be different, but if nothing else, I urge you to at least consider the concept of rotating for savings. It's easier than you may think.

March Streaming Service Rotation

Keep Cancel Apple TV Plus X

Hulu

X Netflix X

HBO Max

X Disney Plus X

Starz X

Paramount Plus

X Prime Video X

Peacock X



Keep streaming these services if you're a fan of their shows

Apple TV Plus: On March 15, it's Ted Lasso, y'all. That is all.

Netflix: Chris Rock goes live, Shadow and Bone is back and the second half of You drops along with a string of new titles. New releases are listed below, but if you're mad at Netflix about the upcoming password-sharing fees for the US, do as you will.

Sex/Life season 2 (March 2)

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage live comedy special (March 4 at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET)

Divorce Attorney Shin K-drama (March 4)

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (March 8)

You season 4 part 2 (March 9)

Luther: The Fallen Sun (March 10)

Nike Training Club releases new workouts, including yoga (March 10)

Money Shot: The PornHub Story (March 15)

Shadow and Bone (March 16)

Agent Elvis (March 17)

The Magician's Elephant (March 17) animated original film based on book

Waco: American Apocalypse (March 22)

The Night Agent season 1 (March 23)

Love is Blind season 4 (March 24)

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King – original anime film (March 31)

Murder Mystery 2 (March 31)

Disney Plus: Keep streaming Star Wars: The Bad Batch and welcome The Mandalorian season 3 (March 1). You may also want to check out Chang Can Dunk (March 10). But if you're not a Star Wars fan or don't have kids who need to watch Disney Plus this month, then cancel it.

Starz: BMF wraps its second season on March 17, the same day Tariq St. Patrick debuts with more drama in Power Book II: Ghost season 3. With Zeke and Mecca dead, there will be plenty to answer for in the latest installment. Right now, you can sign up for Starz and pay $5 monthly for three months.

Starz

Prime Video: Adapted from Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel, Daisy Jones & The Six is a new series that will be the biggest drop on Prime Video this month. Begin streaming it on March 3.

Peacock: Bel-Air continues to air weekly. The Poker Face finale drops on March 9, so if you've been waiting to binge the show, March is a good time to sign up for Peacock -- there's a free 7-day trial available. You can also stream Premier League and new episodes of NBC shows too like Chicago Fire. If you're not into any Peacock originals or NBC shows, cancel.

Pause or cancel these streaming services in March

Hulu: If you want, you can keep watching network shows like Snowfall, Abbott Elementary and The Masked Singer or Hulu original Wu-Tang: An American Saga. New drops include Unprisoned (March 10) starring Kerry Washington and Boston Strangler (March 17). It's likely the new installment of Attack on Titan will stream here too. But if you'd rather wait to binge these titles or you're not into network TV, pause your subscription for now.

Paramount Plus: Aside from Star Trek: Picard, Ghosts and a few reality shows, there may not be enough to keep you interested in Paramount Plus for March. But here's what's new: The Challenge: World Championship (March 6), School Spirits starring Peyton List (March 9) and Rabbit Hole (March 26) featuring Kiefer Sutherland as a spy.

HBO Max: The Last of Us finale airs on March 12, and Succession returns with its final season on March 26. Depending on your preferences, you might want to cancel HBO Max after The Last of Us ends, especially if you're not a Succession fan. Friendly reminder that HBO Max now costs $16 a month for the ad-free version.

Save more money by waiting to binge

If you're not someone who routinely gets FOMO, then a smart method is to wait until the bulk or all episodes of your favorite series land on a platform. That way, rather than pay for a service for two or three months to cover the 6- to 10-week run of a show, you can catch up on everything by subscribing for one month. And then repeat the cycle again.

For example, there will be 10 episodes of Succession season 4 on HBO Max. The finale drops around late May, so all episodes of the Roy family's dysfunction will be available to stream at that time. Though it premieres on March 26 and runs through May, why pay for three months when you can wait to stream it in full anytime in June? The same practice can apply to The Mandalorian's 10-episode run and 12 episodes in season 3 of Ted Lasso.

Note how much you're paying per month for each streaming service, and do the math. Apple TV Plus is $7. Netflix is $7 to $20 (until account-sharing fees kick in), Disney Plus is anywhere from $2 to $11 depending on bundles, HBO Max costs $10 or $16, Hulu starts at $8 and Starz runs $9. The others have a base rate of $5 per month. Should you decide to churn, set yourself a calendar reminder to alert you when it's time to re-subscribe or cancel. We'll see you in April for another streaming rundown.