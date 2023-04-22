Streaming on Max: Must-Watch Shows and Movies Hitting the Rebranded Service

With HBO Max set to rebrand in the US on May 23, you may be wondering what you'll be able to watch on Max in the weeks and even years to come. At an event last week, Warner Bros. Discovery highlighted new titles coming to the Max streamer, which merges HBO Max and Discovery Plus' libraries. Below, you'll find every show and film mentioned, from a fresh installment in the Fixer Upper franchise to a new Harry Potter series. Some releases, such as a SmartLess docuseries following the podcast crew, will be available on the day Max goes live.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

Max is the streaming home of HBO, so it isn't leaving Game of Thrones behind. Last week's event revealed that HBO has given a series order to GoT prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. The series will be set 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when "two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros... a young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg," according to its description.

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," the log line says.

A Harry Potter live-action series

Harry Potter fans will be able to invest in a new, multi-season show on Max. Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max content, said "Over the course of the next decade… we will once again enter the wondrous world of Harry Potter as a multi-season live action series for the first time." The Max original series will adapt the first seven Harry Potter books and star new actors.

A first look at The Penguin and more

Last week's event brought a first look trailer for previously announced series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell in his role from Matt Reeves' film The Batman. The spin-off will consist of eight episodes and premiere in 2024.

Food competition series Ciao House, which premiered on Food Network, will be on Max.



Survive the Raft, a reality show from Discovery Channel, hits Max in July.



Lost Women of Highway 20 will hit Max in 2023. The true crime series features Octavia Spencer.



Rick and Morty: The Anime will debut on Max along with Adult Swim in 2023.

