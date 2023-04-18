Streaming on Max: Movies and Shows Hitting the Rebranded Service
From The Regime to Fixer Upper: The Hotel, here are a bunch of new offerings to look out for on Max.
Warner Bros. Discovery last week unveiled Max, its freshly rebranded streaming service that will replace HBO Max. The event showcased tons of new titles coming to the streamer, which merges HBO Max and Discovery Plus' libraries. Below, you'll find every show and film mentioned, from a new installment in the Fixer Upper franchise to a new Harry Potter series. HBO Max becomes Max on May 23 in the US.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight
Max is the streaming home of HBO, so it isn't leaving Game of Thrones behind. Last week's event revealed that HBO has given a series order to GoT prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. The series will be set 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when "two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros... a young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg," according to its description.
"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," the log line says.
A Harry Potter live-action series
Harry Potter fans will be able to invest in a new, multi-season show on Max. Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max content, said "Over the course of the next decade… we will once again enter the wondrous world of Harry Potter as a multi-season live action series for the first time." The Max original series will adapt the first seven Harry Potter books and star new actors.
A first look at The Penguin and more
Last week's event brought a first look trailer for previously announced series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell in his role from Matt Reeves' film The Batman. The spin-off will consist of eight episodes and premiere in 2024.
Previously announced comedy series How to Be a Bookie is coming to Max. It'll reportedly reunite Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre.
More things already on our radar: Drama series Welcome to Derry, a prequel to 2017's It and 2019's It Chapter Two. DC shows Creature Commandos, Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns and Paradise Lost.
Several projects that were initially developed for Discovery Plus will now be Max originals, according to Bloys. They include Shaun White: The Last Run and Downey's Dream Cars, featuring Robert Downey Jr.
SmartLess: On the Road dropped a trailer for the new docuseries that follows actors and friends Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes during the North American tour of their popular podcast. It hits Max on May 23.
Fixer Upper: The Hotel, a new installment in the Fixer Upper franchise, will hit Max in November. Watch a new trailer with Chip and Joanna Gaines.