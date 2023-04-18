Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
Taxes 2023 Cheat SheetTry CNET Daily Deals TextsApple's India AmbitionsDon't Let Allergies Ruin SpringBest CD RatesTop Solar CompaniesBest Smart TVsBest Satellite Internet

Streaming on Max: Movies and Shows Hitting the Rebranded Service

From The Regime to Fixer Upper: The Hotel, here are a bunch of new offerings to look out for on Max.

meara-isenberg-headshot.png
meara-isenberg-headshot.png
Meara Isenberg Associate Editor
Meara is an associate editor on CNET's Culture team, where she covers movies, TV shows and viral online happenings. She recently graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where she wrote for her college newspaper, The Daily Texan, as well as for state and local magazines. A lifelong fan of memes (and writing), she's currently in her dream gig.
See full bio
Meara Isenberg
3 min read
Kate Winslet stares blankly in a trailer for The Regime.

Kate Winslet stars in HBO's The Regime, coming to Max in 2024.

 Screenshot by Meara Isenberg/CNET

Warner Bros. Discovery last week unveiled Max, its freshly rebranded streaming service that will replace HBO Max. The event showcased tons of new titles coming to the streamer, which merges HBO Max and Discovery Plus' libraries. Below, you'll find every show and film mentioned, from a new installment in the Fixer Upper franchise to a new Harry Potter series. HBO Max becomes Max on May 23 in the US. 

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

Max is the streaming home of HBO, so it isn't leaving Game of Thrones behind. Last week's event revealed that HBO has given a series order to GoT prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. The series will be set 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when "two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros... a young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg," according to its description.

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," the log line says. 

A Harry Potter live-action series

Harry Potter fans will be able to invest in a new, multi-season show on Max. Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max content, said "Over the course of the next decade… we will once again enter the wondrous world of Harry Potter as a multi-season live action series for the first time." The Max original series will adapt the first seven Harry Potter books and star new actors.

A first look at The Penguin and more 

  • Last week's event brought a first look trailer for previously announced series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell in his role from Matt Reeves' film The Batman. The spin-off will consist of eight episodes and premiere in 2024.
  • A drama series set In The Conjuring universe is in development.
  • A comedy series derived from The Big Bang Theory is in development. 
  • Previously announced comedy series How to Be a Bookie is coming to Max. It'll reportedly reunite Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre.
  • More things already on our radar: Drama series Welcome to Derry, a prequel to 2017's It and 2019's It Chapter Two. DC shows Creature Commandos, Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns and Paradise Lost. 
  • Several projects that were initially developed for Discovery Plus will now be Max originals, according to Bloys. They include Shaun White: The Last Run and Downey's Dream Cars, featuring Robert Downey Jr. 
  • SmartLess: On the Road dropped a trailer for the new docuseries that follows actors and friends Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes during the North American tour of their popular podcast. It hits Max on May 23.
  • Food competition series Ciao House, which premiered on Food Network, will be on Max.
  • Survive the Raft, a reality show from Discovery Channel, hits Max in July. 
  • Lost Women of Highway 20 will hit Max in 2023. The true crime series features Octavia Spencer. 
  • Rick and Morty: The Anime will debut on Max along with Adult Swim.
  • Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, a doll-themed home renovation competition series, hits Max this summer. 
  • Tiny Toons Looniversity, a reboot of Tiny Toon Adventures, is coming to Max this fall.
  • A Peter and the Wolf animated short film, featuring artwork based on original illustrations by Bono, is coming to Max in 2023.
  • Animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai hits Max on May 23.
  • HBO series True Detective: Night Country released a new trailer. It's coming in 2023 and stars Jodie Foster.
  • A trailer for HBO limited series The Regime dropped. The show debuts in 2024 and features Kate Winslet.