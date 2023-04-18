Streaming on Max: Movies and Shows Hitting the Rebranded Service

Warner Bros. Discovery last week unveiled Max, its freshly rebranded streaming service that will replace HBO Max. The event showcased tons of new titles coming to the streamer, which merges HBO Max and Discovery Plus' libraries. Below, you'll find every show and film mentioned, from a new installment in the Fixer Upper franchise to a new Harry Potter series. HBO Max becomes Max on May 23 in the US.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

Max is the streaming home of HBO, so it isn't leaving Game of Thrones behind. Last week's event revealed that HBO has given a series order to GoT prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. The series will be set 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when "two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros... a young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg," according to its description.

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," the log line says.

A Harry Potter live-action series

Harry Potter fans will be able to invest in a new, multi-season show on Max. Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max content, said "Over the course of the next decade… we will once again enter the wondrous world of Harry Potter as a multi-season live action series for the first time." The Max original series will adapt the first seven Harry Potter books and star new actors.

A first look at The Penguin and more

Last week's event brought a first look trailer for previously announced series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell in his role from Matt Reeves' film The Batman. The spin-off will consist of eight episodes and premiere in 2024.