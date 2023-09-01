Streaming in September 2023 Is Rich if You Love Franchises, So Keep These Services

September is a mixed bag of streaming releases, especially if you're not into sports, but it is a win for football. NFL fans can watch on Prime Video, Paramount Plus, YouTube TV or Peacock this season. A highly anticipated Power series is returning to Starz this month, along with new streaming releases for the John Wick universe and The Little Mermaid.

Max is adding a stack of AMC Plus titles to its service, and each will stream without ads, regardless of your subscription type. If you choose to keep the service, look out for TV series like Killing Eve, Fear the Walking Dead, Interview with the Vampire and A Discovery of Witches. But that doesn't necessarily mean Max is a must-have right now.

Every month, you may need to weigh whether to cancel a streaming service because of cost and the content that's currently available. In these iffy financial times, I'd like to offer one strategy: Churn like ice cream.

How do you churn? Subscribe, cancel, roll with a different service, then resubscribe, keeping your favorites in a rotation. Rotating streaming services can be a money-saver when Netflix, Disney Plus, Max and others don't have the content you want to watch at a given time. Just remember to shut off autorenewal for your monthly subscriptions. This method may not fly if you're sharing your streaming accounts, but if you can work out an arrangement with your crew, go for it.

Here are my suggestions for which streamers to keep or cancel in September, based on new shows and movies (I didn't consider live TV streaming services) coming to each platform. Your tastes may be different, but if nothing else, I urge you to at least consider the concept of rotating for savings. It's easier than you might think. And remember, a VPN can also be a useful tool when you're streaming.

Streaming Service Rotation for September 2023

Keep Cancel Starz X

Peacock X

Apple TV Plus X X Disney Plus X

Max

X Paramount Plus

X Netflix X

Prime Video X

Hulu X



Look to these streaming services in September

Starz: Power Book IV: Force, season 2 arrives on Sept. 1, and John Wick 4 hits on Sept. 26. Look out for special discounts on Starz, like one deal offering $3 per month for three months.

Disney Plus: Disney Plus is adding a new bundle on Sept. 6, and the service's price will increase on Oct 12. Keep this one only if you're still watching Ahsoka -- which ends on Oct. 3 -- or if you want to stream The Little Mermaid and I am Groot (both hit on Sept. 6).

Netflix: No doubt some of you will be streaming the live-action One Piece into the first week of the month, but here's what's coming in September:

Love Is Blind: After the Altar (Sept. 1)

Disenchantment, the final season (Sept. 1)

Scout's Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America (Sept. 6)

Top Boy, season 3 (Sept. 7)

Virgin River, season 5 (Sept. 7)

A Time Called You, new K-drama (Sept. 8)

Selling the OC, season 2 (Sept. 8)

Wrestlers (Sept. 13)

Love at First Sight film (Sept. 15)

New Amsterdam, season 5 (Sept. 20)

Love Is Blind, season 5 (Sept. 22)

Sex Education, the final season (Sept. 21)

Spy Kids: Armageddon (Sept. 22)

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, a short film starring Benedict Cumberbatch (Sept. 27)

Castlevania: Nocturne (Sept. 28)

Peacock: There's NFL football and Vin Diesel's franchise entry, Fast X (Sept. 15). Also, after years of waiting, the new TV show, The Continental: From the World of John Wick is arriving Sept. 22. There will be three 90-minute episodes airing weekly with a finale Oct. 6, so it's possible you can wait until next month for Peacock.

Prime Video: The Wheel of Time is back with season 2 on Sept. 1. There's also the film Sitting in Bars with Cake (Sept. 8), the Travis Kelce documentary (Sept. 12), Thursday Night Football (Sept. 14) and The Boys spinoff, Gen V (Sept. 29).

Hulu: Keep streaming through September for the series finale of the awesome Reservation Dogs. Other releases include The Other Black Girl, season 1 (Sept. 13); Simulant (Sept. 1); American Horror Story: Delicate, part 1 (Sept. 21); The Masked Singer, season 10 (Sept. 28); and The Golden Bachelor (Sept. 29).

Apple TV Plus: Adding this one to the lineup if you really want to watch The Morning Show, season 3 (Sept. 13) or The Changeling, which premieres with three episodes on Sept. 8. Otherwise, wait and binge both shows later in the fall.

Watch the new season of The Morning Show in September, or wait a little bit to binge it. Apple TV Plus

You should skip these streamers until later

Max: Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake is the hottest new arrival (Aug. 31), but wraps on Sept 28. Harley Quinn ends season 4 on Sept. 14, so feel free to cancel Max or wait to binge both in October. I'll note Max is launching a beta version of its CNN Max platform with 24/7 live news on Sept. 27 if you're into that.

Paramount Plus: Cancel this one unless you want to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks, season 4 (Sept. 7) or Survivor, season 45 (Sept. 27). These can be binged at a later time.

Save more money with patience and strategy

If you're not someone who routinely gets FOMO, then a smart method is to wait until the bulk or all episodes of your favorite series land on a platform. That way, rather than pay for a service for two or three months to cover the six- to 10-week run of a show, you can catch up on everything by subscribing for one month. And then repeat the cycle again. September is a prime time for this.

All of Ahsoka will be available to stream in October. Disney/Lucasfilm

For instance, there are eight episodes of Ahsoka on Disney Plus. The finale airs on Oct. 3 so all episodes will be available to stream at that time. Though it premiered on Aug. 23 and runs through September, why pay for three months when you can wait to watch it in full anytime in October? Similarly, The Continental (Peacock), Only Murders (Hulu) and The Changeling (Apple TV Plus) wrap next month. The same principle applies to Apple TV Plus' The Morning Show with its 10-episode run that ends in November.

Think about how much you're paying per month for each streaming service you have and do the math. Netflix is $7 to $20 (plus extra member fees), and Paramount Plus starts at $6. Apple TV Plus is $7. Disney Plus is anywhere from $2 to $11 depending on bundles, Max costs $10 to $20, Hulu starts at $8 and Starz runs $10. Peacock has a base rate of $6 a month. Should you decide to rotate, set yourself a calendar reminder to alert you when it's time to re-subscribe or cancel. Catch us in October for another streaming rundown.