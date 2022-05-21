The Bob's Burgers movie opens in theaters on May 27. The day is fast approaching, but there's still time to catch up. Don't worry, you don't have to watch all 238 episodes of the show – which was just renewed for its 13th season. You can bone up on the highlights with my list of episodes to watch before seeing the movie.

According to the plot summary of the movie from 20th Century Fox, Bob and his chaotic yet lovable family are prepping for what they hope will be a busy summer. As luck would have it, a ruptured water main opens a giant sinkhole opens in front of the burger joint (the show's Twitter page suggests that episodes have been teasing this incident for some time). Bob (voiced by H. John Benjamin), his wife Linda (John Roberts) their kids -- Louise (Kristen Schaal), Gene (Eugene Mirman) and Tina (Dan Mintz), each take their own quirky approach to keep the business afloat.

Hulu is the best place to watch all 12 seasons of Bob's Burgers on-demand. It's also the cheapest. Hulu's basic plan costs $7 a month and you get a 30-day free trial. You can also try the ad-free tier, which costs $14 a month, but you also get a 30-day free trial.

If you subscribe to Hulu Live TV ($70 per month, no free trial), you can also keep track of when the show is running a marathon on Adult Swim or FXX. Hulu also features a special section called Belt it Out with the Belchers, which feature a list of some of the show's more musical episodes.

Here's how to sign up and start watching:

1. Visit Hulu's website (the mobile app doesn't support sign ups)

2. Click Sign up for Hulu Only (if you're not interested in the Disney Plus Bundle)

3. Choose one of Hulu's six plans

4. Click Select

5. Fill in the requested information

6. Click Continue

7. Add your payment information

8. Click Submit

While it's the best streaming option, Hulu isn't the only place to watch Bob's Burgers. You can stream Bob's Burgers on YouTube TV with a base plan subscription, but the collection is missing seasons 2 and 5. Not all episodes are available on demand either and you'll have to wait until it's live on Cartoon Network or FXX. If you don't have a YouTube TV subscription, you can purchase individual episodes or an entire season.

You can also find every season of Bob's Burgers on Amazon Prime Video, but you'll need to purchase episodes individually or by the season.