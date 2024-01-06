Steelers vs. Ravens Livestream: How to Watch NFL Week 18 Online Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter Week 18 right on the bubble of the AFC's Wild Card spots. At 9-7 they are tied with the seventh seeded Colts, but currently are on the outside looking in, thanks to tie-breakers. On Saturday they take on the AFC's top-ranked Baltimore Ravens, who have already locked up the top seed in the conference and a first-round bye. NFL.com puts Pittsburgh's playoff chances at 46%, rising to 66% with a win as the Steelers would still need some help to make it through.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is called for 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Plus. Here is how you can watch or stream.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens host the Steelers for the teams' final regular season game. Michael Owens/Getty Images

Steelers vs. Ravens: When and where?



Week 18 of the NFL season sees the Ravens host the Steelers at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). The game will take place at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Livestream the Steelers vs. Ravens game in the US

The Steelers-Ravens game is on ABC, so your local ABC affiliate will carry the game. In addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch ABC for free -- you can also watch the game live using a streaming service. The least expensive such service is ESPN Plus, which is carrying the game live. Most live TV streaming services including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV also carry your local ABC station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.

You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but streams are limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.