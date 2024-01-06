Steelers vs. Ravens Livestream: How to Watch NFL Week 18 Online Today
Want to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens? Here's everything you need to stream Saturday's game at at 4:30 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Plus.
The Pittsburgh Steelers enter Week 18 right on the bubble of the AFC's Wild Card spots. At 9-7 they are tied with the seventh seeded Colts, but currently are on the outside looking in, thanks to tie-breakers. On Saturday they take on the AFC's top-ranked Baltimore Ravens, who have already locked up the top seed in the conference and a first-round bye. NFL.com puts Pittsburgh's playoff chances at 46%, rising to 66% with a win as the Steelers would still need some help to make it through.
Kickoff for Saturday's game is called for 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on ABC, ESPN and ESPN Plus. Here is how you can watch or stream.
Steelers vs. Ravens: When and where?
Week 18 of the NFL season sees the Ravens host the Steelers at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). The game will take place at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
Livestream the Steelers vs. Ravens game in the US
The Steelers-Ravens game is on ABC, so your local ABC affiliate will carry the game. In addition to cable, satellite and an over-the-air antenna -- which lets you watch ABC for free -- you can also watch the game live using a streaming service. The least expensive such service is ESPN Plus, which is carrying the game live. Most live TV streaming services including YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV also carry your local ABC station (see below), but they're a lot more expensive.
You can also subscribe to NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service at $7 per month, but streams are limited to just watching on a phone or tablet (not a TV).
The ESPN Plus streaming service will carry the game live, and it costs significantly less than multichannel live TV services. ESPN Plus costs $11 per month and is also available in a variety of bundles with Hulu and Disney Plus.
Sling TV's Orange and Blue plan features ABC. It's less-expensive than the services below, but Sling TV carries ABC in only eight markets. The price will be either $40 or $45 per month, depending on where you live.
YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.
Fubo costs $75 a month and includes ABC in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.
Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 a month and includes ABC in most markets. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.
DirecTV Stream's basic $80-a-month Entertainment package includes ABC in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.
All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.
