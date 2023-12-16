Steelers vs. Colts Livestream: How to Watch NFL Week 15 Online Today

The AFC playoff picture is packed with 7-6 teams fighting to earn a postseason spot. Saturday will see the current occupants of the final two AFC wild card spots, the Steelers and Colts, meet in Indy.

The Steelers enter the Week 15 contest having dropped a close game to the Patriots in Week 14's Thursday Night Football, while the Colts got beat down 34-14 by the Bengals.

Kickoff is called for 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on NFL Network and local channels in the two teams areas. Here is how you can watch, even if the game isn't available on a local channel or if you don't have cable or a streaming service with NFL Network.

Keep reading to see your options for watching Steelers vs. Colts on live TV streaming services, and check out our full guide to streaming the NFL in 2023 for more viewing options.

Mitch Trubisky struggled as he deputized for an injured Kenny Pickett in the Steelers' 21-18 defeat to the Patriots. Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Steelers vs. Colts: When and where?



For Week 15 of the NFL season, the Colts host the Steelers at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

on Saturday, Dec. 16. The game is set to take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, home of the Colts.

How to watch, livestream Steelers vs. Colts

This fixture is one of three games this Saturday that is exclusive to NFL Network. Several options for accessing NFL Network are listed below, but the most cost-effective way is via NFL Plus.

NFL Plus NFL Plus Carries NFL Network games for $7 per month NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service, lets you stream any local or national games regardless of whether they air on ABC, ESPN, CBS, Fox, NBC or Prime Video, however, those streams are limited to just watching on a phone or tablet. NFL Plus will also let you watch the ESPN Plus and Peacock exclusive games (though again, only on a phone or tablet). The service also includes NFL Network, meaning you can watch the football-focused channel as well as the eight exclusive NFL games it airs on your mobile device, computer, game console or TV with NFL Plus. See at NFL

Sling/CNET Sling TV Blue: $45 (in some markets $40) Carries NFL Network Sling TV's Blue plan includes NFL Network as well as NBC and Fox, though it does not have CBS, ABC or ESPN. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. NFL RedZone is also available for an extra $11 a month. Note that to get ABC and ESPN, you'll need to switch to the similarly priced Orange plan (which drops Fox, NBC and NFL Network) or go for the combined $60 a month Orange and Blue bundle that includes channels from both packages. With the combined plan, the Sports Extra add-on, which has RedZone, is an extra $15 a month. One important caveat: In our experience, Fox local affiliates will only be available if your billing address is in one of the 18 metropolitan areas covered in Sling's agreement. If you're outside of one of these areas, you're probably better off going with one of the alternate services on this list. See at Sling TV

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.