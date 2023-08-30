Starz Lowers the Price of Its Annual Subscription

If you're thinking of subscribing to the Starz streaming service -- perhaps to catch up on hit romantic time-traveling drama Outlander -- then paying annually might be the way to go. Starz is dropping its annual subscription price from $75 to $70. Current Starz subscribers will see the new price on their next bill.

The price drop comes just two months after Starz raised its monthly subscription price from $9 to $10 per month on June 26. The June price hike was the first price increase for Starz since 2016, when it launched as a stand-alone digital service. The channel began as a premium cable offering.

"As one of the few streaming networks that is profitable, we are always looking for ways to drive success for the business while providing great value to our customers," Alison Hoffman, president of domestic networks for Starz, told CNET in an emailed statement. "Our annual plan subscribers are some of our most valuable customers, so we wanted to find ways to drive more people into the plan and reward our existing customers."

Starz, an ad-free service, may be best known for such shows as Outlander, Power and The White Queen. As a Lionsgate-owned company, Starz also airs the studio's movies and shows, such as John Wick and Saw.

Starz has a deal with Universal to broadcast its lineup too, including movies such as Jurassic World Dominion, Minions: The Rise of Gru and Oppenheimer. Check out CNET's rundown of the Starz app.

