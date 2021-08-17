Star Wars Visions streaming on Disney Plus Sept. 22

Disney

Disney Plus announced that its new original series, Star Wars Visions, will hit the streaming service on Sept. 22. The service also dropped new trailers announcing the Japanese and English dub voice casts for the Star Wars show.

The English voice cast will feature actors like Lucy Liu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Neil Patrick Harris, Kimiko Glen and Bobby Monyihan. The Japanese voice cast features the talents of Masaki Tersoma, Akio Kaneda, Junya Enoki, Hiroyuki Yoshino and more.

Star Wars Visions was first announced at last year's Disney Plus event alongside a slew of other shows. Star Wars Visions is a series of nine animated shorts from Japanese anime creators.

"Lucasfilm is partnering with seven of the most talented anime studios in Japan to bring their signature style and unique vision of the Star Wars galaxy to this inspired new series,"James Waugh, Lucasfilm vice president of franchise content and strategy said in a release Tuesday.. "Their stories showcase the full spectrum of bold storytelling found across Japanese animation; each told with a freshness and voice that expands our understanding of what a Star Wars story can be, and celebrates a galaxy that has been such an inspiration to so many visionary storytellers."

Check out the English and Japanese trailers for the show below: