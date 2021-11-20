Spotify lyrics: How to find the words to your new favorite song

Angela Lang/CNET

Spotify launched its Lyrics feature for all its users -- free and paid -- globally on Thursday. This long-awaited product feature was previously available only to a few large corners of the world. Now its entire listener base benefits.

Spotify teased the news on social media the previous day.

Hint: It's what you've been waiting for...

Y R E M K Y O B Q I

D W L Y R I C S U Q

U R H A R E T Y P U

E C O M I N G R M L

W H X A G S Y K W — Spotify (@Spotify) November 17, 2021

As mainstream culture has shifted to streaming as the most common way to get access to music, Spotify has emerged as the world's dominant service. But while access to song lyrics was a regular feature of rival streaming services, most Spotify users would have to leave its app to find the words to the tune they were listening to. In the past, the feature was only available within the Spotify app in India, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

Now, with the global rollout of Lyrics on Thursday, Spotify listeners everywhere will be able to sing along easily.

Lyrics will be available on Apple and Android mobile devices, desktop computers, smart TV platforms (including Android TV, Fire TV, Samsung, Roku, LG, Sky and Comcast) and gaming consoles (including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One).

We'll show you how to pull up the cool new feature on various platforms.

How to find Spotify lyrics on mobile

If you're playing music through Spotify's mobile app, here's what to do:

1. Open Spotify. Make sure to install the latest update if you haven't yet.

2. Tap the Now playing bar at the bottom of your screen.

3. Scroll down the Now playing card to see the lyrics at the bottom of the screen on their own card. The lyrics will scroll along with the song.

4. There is also a More button in the top right corner of the lyrics card, which opens the card so you can scroll through the lyrics.

You can also share specific lyrics from that song on social media by tapping the Share button at the bottom of the lyrics card and highlighting the lyrics to share on a platform you choose.

If you've updated the app and still aren't seeing the lyrics card, try logging in to your account on desktop. During our testing, the card didn't show on mobile until we had logged into the desktop app.

How to find Spotify lyrics on desktop

To find the lyrics to a song playing in Spotify's desktop app, just click on the microphone icon from the Now playing bar. This will display the lyrics.

How to find Spotify lyrics on TV

If you have Spotify on your television, you're only a few steps away from the lyrics:

1. Select the lyrics button in the bottom right corner of the Now playing view.

2. Select Show lyrics to enable lyrics.

3. Once they're turned on, you'll see lyrics in the Now playing view by default. You can select Hide lyrics to turn them off.

