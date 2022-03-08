Spotify Back Up and Running After Outage

Angela Lang/CNET

If you failed to play your favorite Spotify playlist on Tuesday, you weren't alone. The giant music streaming service acknowledged that it was experiencing an outage Tuesday and said it was investigating the incident. After just over an hour, Spotify updated customers that they should be able to access the service again.

"Everything's looking much better now!" Spotify Status tweeted at 2:39 p.m. ET.

Downdetector, a service that monitors online outages, showed more than 175,000 users experiencing issues with their Spotify accounts at the peak of the outage Tuesday.

"Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it," Spotify had acknowledged earlier, at 1:22 p.m. ET. "Thanks for your reports!"

Outages are nothing new in the online world, and services often go offline or experience slowdowns. Spotify most recently acknowledged another outage at the end of February.

In December, Amazon Web Services experienced an outage that affected multiple sites, including DoorDash, Twitch, Hulu and PlayStation Network. Last summer, a widespread outage caused by connectivity issues experienced by Akamai, a content delivery network and cloud service company, affected multiple major websites and digital services, including UPS, AT&T, Airbnb, and Fortnite make Epic Games. Social media site Reddit has also been experiencing multiple outages of late.

