Spotify Increases Prices for Second Time in a Year

A new Spotify subscription will now cost you $12 a month.

Spotify music streaming
James Martin/CNET

Spotify has announced its second price hike in a year, with a new monthly subscription to the music streaming service now costing $12 in the US. Existing subscribers will see an increase in July.

In addition, Spotify detailed a $2 bump for Duo and an additional $3 for Family subscriptions, and this follows a price rise for Australia and the UK earlier this year.

Spotify last increased the US price from $10 to $11 in July, while the company has also since thrown in 15 hours of audiobooks a month. The "free" audiobooks joined existing features such as podcasts and the popular annual Wrapped, though the company is rumored to be considering a cheaper package that does not include books. 

Spotify is the most popular music streaming service, with 615 million users around the world, including 239 million subscribers, while Apple Music reportedly follows in second place, but that company doesn't disclose its numbers.