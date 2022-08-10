Spotify Has a New Site for Selling Concert Tickets Directly to Fans

Spotify is testing a new site to sell concert tickets directly to fans. Through the Spotify Tickets site, you can now buy concert tickets directly from Spotify rather than from established ticket distribution companies like Ticketmaster or Eventbrite.

Spotify is still testing the site and is currently focusing on presale tickets for concerts in the US.

"At Spotify, we routinely test new products and ideas to improve our user experience. Some of those end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learnings," a Spotify spokesperson said in an emailed statement to CNET. "Tickets.spotify.com is our latest test. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time."

To purchase tickets through the Spotify Tickets website, you'll need to log in or create a Spotify account. The site lists tickets for a handful of upcoming concerts across the US, including Limbeck, Annie DiRusso, Dirty Honey, Crows and Tokimonsta.