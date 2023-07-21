Spotify Could Be Increasing Prices Next Week, Report Says

Spotify is expected to raise the price of its Premium subscription music service in the US by $1 a month as early as next week, according to the Wall Street Journal. Similar price rises would follow around the world in the coming months, the report says.

Spotify was one of the last music streaming services to maintain a $10-a-month price, and a move to $11 would follow similar increases from Apple Music (now $11) and YouTube Music (now $14, but includes YouTube Premium). Earlier this month, the company stopped allowing subscribers to pay through the App Store, the result of a long-running dispute with Apple over fees.

Spotify is the most popular streaming service, with 210 million paying subscribers worldwide, according to Statista. It offers over 100 million tracks (in OGG format) and features such as podcasts and audiobooks.

Meanwhile, Spotify has teased its own premium HiFi subscription since 2021, with lossless audio, but has yet to introduce it. It has offered an ad-supported version since 2018.

Representatives for Spotify did respond immediately to CNET's request for comment.