Spotify Blend Lets You Combine Playlists with BTS, or Dad's Book Club

Spotify

Spotify has added two new features to its Blend playlist function that enable users to add up to 10 people and the ability to "blend" with established artists.

Spotify unveiled Blend last year as part of its Only You feature, and it combines the musical tastes of two (or now more) people in a constantly evolving playlist. In addition to adding more people to the blended list, users can now combine their own lists with those of artists including BTS, Charli XCX, Kacey Musgraves and Megan Thee Stallion.

Spotify launched its first on-the-fly playlist feature, Daily Mix, back in 2016, which aimed to combine old favorites from your collection with new tracks.

Meanwhile, last month Spotify released its first in-car device, the $90 Car Thing, after more than 2 million people signed up for the waiting list.