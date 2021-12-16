Spotify adds ratings to podcasts

Angela Lang/CNET

It was two years ago when Spotify entered the podcast scene and has since added 2.2 million podcasts to its platform. With so many shows to pick from, the company will let users give their opinion on a podcast with its new rating system.

The five-star rating system goes live Thursday and lets listeners use 1-5 stars to determine how much they liked a show. The podcast's show page will display the average rating received from Spotify users and the total number of ratings. Spotify's rating system will give users a better idea of what podcast they should listen to while podcast producers can determine how their show is doing among listeners.

While Spotify is the top music service, ahead of Apple Music, it's still playing catch up to Apple for the podcasting platform crown. Big exclusivity deals like the $100 million signing of the Joe Rogan Experience has helped the streaming music service inch closer to the top spot.