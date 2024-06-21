Spotify Adds Audiobook-Free Plan for $11

Spotify has introduced a slightly-cheaper $11 plan in the US which no longer includes audiobooks, two weeks after another price increase.

With the move, Spotify says "eligible" music lovers will have a choice between paying $12 per month for Premium Individual including 15 hours of audiobooks per month from over 250,000 titles, or minus books for the original $11 per month for the new Basic Individual tier.

Apart from those options, users of the free, ad-supported version of Spotify can now add audiobook listening for $10 a month, plus there's a $17 per month Premium Duo and $20 per month Premium Family tiers.

At the time of writing, this rollout appears to hinge on the term "eligible" as only some of these plans are appearing for different users. For instance, the Basic Individual does not appear for this writer on the pricing page, while other users are reporting that the Basic Duo plan also appears in their app. Spotify did not respond immediately to CNET's request for clarification.

Spotify is the biggest music streaming service with more than 615 million users (239 million of them are subscribers). Beyond removing ads, upgrading from free Spotify to Premium lets you download songs to listen to offline, among other perks.